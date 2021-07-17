








































































 




   

   









TNT trounces Terrafirma on Chot's return
TNT's Jayson Castro had a game-high 17 points to lead the Tropang Giga to the win in their season opener
                           Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2021 - 5:30pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Games Sunday (Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City):



2 p.m. – San Miguel Beer vs Meralco Bolts

4:35 p.m. – NLEX vs Barangay Ginebra

7 p.m. – Blackwater vs Rain or Shine

 

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga marked the return of multi-titled coach Chot Reyes with an 86-79 win over Terrafirma in the second day of action in the 46th PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena Saturday.



The Tropang Giga seized control with an 18-0 bomb bridging the second and third quarters before easing a bit in the windup.



“I’m happy we won but very disappointed with the way we played the last one quarter and a half,” said Reyes, who is making his PBA coaching comeback after a nine-year absence.



“I thought we weren’t faithful to how we wanted to play and this kind of effort is not going to make me sit here (post-game presscon for winning teams) when we play the big teams,” added the eight-time champion mentor.



The Tropang Giga led by as many as 22 points and were comfortably up, 66-48, before the Dyip started outworking them.

Coach John Cardel’s charges managed to get to within five, 84-79, with still 2:10 left but just couldn’t follow through.



“Terrafirma beat us in the effort department,” rued Reyes.



Jayson Castro scattered 17 points to go with five rebounds and four assists while JP Erram turned in a double-double of 15 markers and 11 boards.



Troy Rosario (14) and RR Pogoy (11) also scored in twin digits for TNT.



Alrech Ramos shot 17 spiked by three triples to lead a Dyip side that started a new chapter without former star CJ Perez (now with San Miguel).

 

The Scores:



First Game



TNT 86 – Castro 17, Erram 15, Rosario 14, Pogoy 10, Marcelo 9, Williams 7, Khobuntin 6, Reyes 5, Montalbo 3, Heruela 0, Alejandro 0, Mendoza 0.



Terrafirma 79 – Ramos 17, McCarthy 13, Cahilig 13, Tiongson 10, Adams 7, Laput 6, Munzon 6, Alolino 2, Gabayni 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Balagasay 2, Calvo 0



Quarterscores: 17-20, 45-33, 71-59, 86-79.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
