UAAP to hold three sports 'at the very least' in delayed Season 84

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP has presented a possible scenario for its pandemic-hit Season 84 when it hopefully unfurls some time next year.

During Friday's episode of webshow UAAP Talk, league executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag listed three events as the UAAP's top sports to prioritize once conditions brighten for student-athletes.

While Saguisag says the league plays no favorites and still hopes — and plans — for a full-fledged season, they're still preparing for possible scenarios where some events might not be able to happen.

"In an ideal world, we want everything to happen — we're planning for that," said Saguisag.

"[Pero] kung talagang magkakagipitan, we have different scenarios. At the very least, certain events must push through. We're looking at, again, men's basketball, women's volleyball, cheerdance, and the opening ceremonies," he continued.

The three events have long been the highlights of the collegiate league, thus making it logical that the UAAP would want them back as soon as possible.

But Saguisag assures student-athetes (and supporters) of less-mainstream sports that the plan is still to hold a regular and full season if conditions become ideal for everyone.

"We're not saying na yan lang ang gagawin, but kailangan at the very least ito sana maconduct na namin," said Saguisag.

The UAAP hopes to make its comeback with Season 84, after a cancelled Season 83 and a shortened Season 82, sometime next year with the rollout of vaccines increasing optimism for the return of the collegiate league.