Alaska raves about journeyman Yousef Taha in season opener vs Blackwater
Journeyman Yousef Taha marked his return to the PBA after missing out last season with 16 points and seven boards in Alaska's season opener vs the Blackwater Bossing
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2021 - 3:30pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Alaska Aces were more than satisfied with big man Yousef Taha in his first official PBA game with the franchise.



This as the 6'8" slotman tallied an career-high 16 points on 70% shooting and seven boards in their 103-77 romp of the Blackwater Bossing in the PBA's opening game of the season at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City on Friday.





Acquired as a free agent earlier this year, Taha showed no rust despite not playing in the PBA last season.



"I hope he's better as we progress, but tonight we're really happy with how he performed," said Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso after the game.



"He really gives us that big presence inside, he's got good skills out on the post so we're taking advantage of that also," he added.



Prior to his stint with the Aces, Taha last suited up for TNT back in 2019.



Cariaso knows, however, that the road will only get tougher for the Fil-Palestinian as he is expected to go up against tougher opponents as the season rolls on.



The tactician says his ward is aware of this as well, and thus expects the 33-year-old not to remain stagnant in his development.



"He's smart enough to know that, you know, he's going to be [up] against bigger players, bigger opponents, so we expect the defense to be better for him and for everyone else," said Cariaso.



"All we can ask is for them to just keep pushing and keep getting better daily," he added.



Taha and the Alaska Aces hope to keep the good start going when they face Terrafirma Dyip next on Wednesday, July 21.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
