Member of Philippine delegation to Olympics tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:09 p.m.) — A member of the Philippine delegation headed for the Tokyo Olympics has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reported by Abac Cordero of The STAR, the member is not an athlete but an official who is currently still in Manila.

POC President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino told Cordero that the official was "not in touch with any other member of the delegation" before the positive test.

The positive test, however, means that the member will not be able to join the Philippine contingent in the Summer Games anymore.

The development comes on the heels of news from the Olympics' organizers that a positive test within the Olympic Village in Tokyo was recorded.

Some of the 19 Filipino athletes who have qualified for the Games have already started arriving in Tokyo, including pugs Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Irish Magno and Carlo Paalam.

The Games, which have been delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to unfurl on Friday, July 23.