








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Riot Games slaps bans on Amihan Esports due to 'inaccurate documentation'
Amihan Esports was slapped with varying degrees of suspension following 'inaccurate documentation' of player Karl "AMI Karlll" Bautista (leftmost) during the SEA Icon Series Philippines summer season and the Summer Super Cup
Facebook / Amihan Esports

                     

                        

                           
Riot Games slaps bans on Amihan Esports due to 'inaccurate documentation'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2021 - 12:39pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine squad Amihan Esports has been slapped with sanctions by Riot Games Southeast Asia Esports following breach of rules involving player Karl Ken "AMI Karlll" Bautista during the SEA Icon Series Philippines summer season and the Summer Super Cup.



In a decision released Saturday, Bautista, former team manager Christian Villegas, and Amihan Esports owner Francis Mariano were all given varying degrees of suspension after finding the parties guilty of inaccurate documentation.



The investigation, first raised to Riot's attention during the SEA Icon Series Philippines, found that Bautista's documents to compete in the tournaments were forged and misrepresented his age at the time of registration for the national and regional tiffs.



Rule 2.3 (Age) of the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Philippines Competition Policy states that "No player shall be considered eligible to participate in any Icon Series-affiliated match before their 17th birthday, defined as having lived 17 full years."



Bautista was 16 during the registration and the investigation found that Amihan Esports was fully aware of the teen's true age.



"Maintaining the competitive integrity of all our esports tournaments as well as the safety and well-being of pro teams are Riot’s top priorities, and we take such violations extremely seriously. All our participating teams are expected to abide by the rules of fair play, agreed upon prior to participation in the tournaments. Violations of the rules of fair play will not be tolerated," said Riot Games Southeast Asia Esports in its competitive ruling.



The investigation, however, cleared Bautista of allegations of "map hacking" and found that the Filipino's play was "clean".



The teen esport athlete is facing a nine-month suspension from all Riot events while Villegas and the rest of the Amihan Esports League of Legends Wild Rift squad incurred a year-long ban.



Team owner Mariano, meanwhile, was dealt with the brunt of the sanctions with an indefinite suspension from all Riot events.



Mariano will only be eligible to apply for reinstatement after two years from the date of this announcement.



Apart from the bans, Amihan Esports also forfeit their prize winnings from both the SEA Icon Series Philippines Summer Season and the SEA Icon Series Summer Super Cup. The forfeited prize money will be donated to a charity of Riot’s choice, through the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. 



They also relinquish their slot for the SEA Icon Series Fall Season and Philippine Professional Gaming League will announce a new qualifier to fill their spot.



Amihan Esports were crowned the champions during the summer season of SEA Icon Series Philippines. Meanwhile, they emerged at the top of their group during the group stages of the SEA Icon Series Summer Super Cup but were eliminated during the quarterfinals.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORT
                                                      LEAGUE OF LEGENDS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas heading to Jordan?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas heading to Jordan?


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
There’s a possibility that Gilas will play in the King Abdullah Cup in Amman, Jordan, on July 26-Aug. 3 preparatory...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nothing&rsquo;s changed with Manny
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nothing’s changed with Manny


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It’s like déjà vu for Manny Pacquiao as he gets ready for his showdown with WBC/IBF welterweight champion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Hawaiian Tolentino commits to US NCAA Division I hoops team Cincinnati
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Hawaiian Tolentino commits to US NCAA Division I hoops team Cincinnati


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tolentino, who is currently handled by Kai Sotto's agents EastWest Private, announced the development on Instagram Thursday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Down-to-the-wire win for ROS
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Down-to-the-wire win for ROS


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rain or Shine handed new coach Chris Gavina a triumphant debut via an 83-82 squeaker over NLEX yesterday in the PBA Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PLDT-Chery Tiggo tiff kicks off PVL hostilities
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 July 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After a long silence due to COVID-19, Philippine volleyball action makes a much-anticipated return with the professional debut of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) today in nearby Bacarra of this northern pro...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Member of Philippine delegation to Olympics tests positive for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Member of Philippine delegation to Olympics tests positive for COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The development comes on the heels of news from the Olympics' organizers that a positive test within the Olympic Village in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial finally reunited with boxing teammates in Tokyo for Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial finally reunited with boxing teammates in Tokyo for Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 41 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Marcial planed in at the Haneda Airport early Saturday from Colorado Springs where he spent the final phase of his training...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Organizers record first COVID-19 case in Tokyo Olympic Village
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Organizers record first COVID-19 case in Tokyo Olympic Village


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The person, whom organizers refused to identify, has been removed from the Village where thousands of athletes and officials...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 'favorable' draw in Asian women's volleyball tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 'favorable' draw in Asian women's volleyball tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is making a return to the Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship for the first time since 2017 with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala off to JA Milan semis in singles, books finals slot in doubles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala off to JA Milan semis in singles, books finals slot in doubles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 16-year-old plays both her singles semifinal and doubles final Saturday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with