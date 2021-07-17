








































































 




   

   









Philippines gets 'favorable' draw in Asian women's volleyball tiff
The Philippine national volleyball team, likely to be led by national team pool members Jaja Santiago (L) and Aby Marano, received a 'favorable' draw in the Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship
PSL / Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Philippines gets 'favorable' draw in Asian women's volleyball tiff

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2021 - 10:30am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is making a return to the Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship for the first time since 2017 with increased optimism.



This as the Philippines, which will be hosting the tiff, received a "favorable draw", being grouped with Chinese-Taipei, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Pool A after the virtual draw held Friday.



The national team thus avoids group play against powerhouses Thailand and South Korea, who finished in the podium in the tournament's 2019 edition in Seoul. The two squads are in Pool B with Iran and Australia.



Meanwhile, two-time reigning champions Japan withdrew from the competition.



The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is set to host the national team and the rest of the participating nations in Clark, Pampanga and Subic.



The IATF cleared the federation's request for the hosting earlier this week, subject to strict compliance with health and safety protocols.



The PNVF has named its national team pool back in May, bannered by mainstays Jaja Santiago, Eya Laure, Aby Marano, Mylene Paat and Majoy Baron.



The tournament, which serves as part of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championships to be held in the Netherlands and Poland, is slated from August 29 to September 4.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

