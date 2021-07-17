Fil-Hawaiian Tolentino commits to US NCAA Division I hoops team Cincinnati

MANILA, Philippines — Hawaii-born Filipino Sage Tolentino has committed to play for US NCAA Division I program University of Cincinnati.

Tolentino, who is currently handled by Kai Sotto's agents EastWest Private, announced the development on Instagram Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

"I am humbled and blessed that I will be committing to the university of Cincinnati," wrote the class of 2022 freshman Tolentino.

"Thank you to coach Wes Miller, Coach Chad Dollar, and the entire coaching staff for believing in me," he added.

Tolentino, a center from Hamilton High School in Ohio, is the first high school prospect to announce verbal commitment to the Bearcats under the leadership of new coach Miller.

Miller was named coach of Cincinnati just last April.

The 7-foot center had first committed to fellow D1 program Auburn University but reopened his recruitment earlier this summer.

Tolentino went on the radar for college recruitment, as well as the Gilas men's program, after he led Maryknoll High School in Honolulu, Hawaii to two straight state championships.