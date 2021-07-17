Eala off to JA Milan semis in singles, books finals slot in doubles

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is continuing her deep run in the JA Trofeo Bonfiglio in Milan, moving on in both singles and doubles.

The top-seeded teen survived another three-set thriller which lasted three hours against Belgium's Sofia Costoulas to move on to the semifinals in singles, 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4 on Friday.

Eala had to buck a 3-4 deficit in the third-set decider vs Costoulas, but she broke the Belgian's serve in the eighth game to swing momentum to her side.

She sets up a clash with Russia's Mirra Andreeva Saturday in the semis.

Meanwhile in doubles, Eala and partner Madison Sieg are off to the finals after ousting Kira Pavlova and Diana Shnaider in the semis late Friday, 6-3, 6-4.

Eala then faces Costoulas again in the championship match in doubles where the latter is paired with Croatia's Lucija Ciric Bagaric.

The 16-year-old plays both her singles semifinal and doubles final Saturday.

Eala locks horns with Andreeva at 4:30 p.m. Manila time for her first taste of action today.

She then hopes to clinch her third career ITF Juniors Doubles title hours after.