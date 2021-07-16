Alyssa Valdez, Creamline clash with Sta. Lucia in PVL pro season opener

Games Saturday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

1 p.m. - Chery Tiggo vs PLDT Home Fibr

4 p.m. - Perlas vs Cignal HD

7 p.m. - Sta. Lucia Realty vs Creamline



LAOAG, Ilocos Norte — After two years of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Philippine volleyball action makes a much anticipated return with the professional debut of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Saturday in nearby Bacarra of this northern province.

Creamline, which topped the league’s last conference when it was still a semi-pro outfit two years ago, will show why it is the heavy favorite to win the PVL Open Conference as it clashes with newcomer Sta. Lucia Realty in the main game of a heavy triple bill at 7 p.m. at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center.

It will be preceded by equally intriguing duels pitting PLDT Home Fibr with Chery Tiggo at 1 p.m. and Cignal HD with Perlas at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz tackles Black Mamba Army at 3 p.m. and Choco Mucho squares off with Bali Pure at 6 p.m. the next day to complete the 10-team cast.

“Understatement din talaga yung pag sinabi naming super, super excited kami,” said Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez, who is the face of Philippine volleyball today.

“Iba rin yung sacrifices na binigay ng mga atleta, bawat staff, the PVL itself so we’re just really looking forward to starting this tournament again and hopefully injury-free and lahat talaga healthy mula simula hanggang dulo ng tournament,” she added.

For Jia Morado, Valdez’s teammate and recipient of multiple Best Setter awards, she was just happy to get the opportunity to play again.

“Finally, after ilang beses na siya na-move, it's now just a day away so we're really looking forward to play,” said Morado.

The Cool Smashers though will play minus coach Tai Bundit, who arrived only last Thursday and is expected to miss at least four games as he will join the team either on July 26 or 27.

Sherwin Meneses will handle the reins in Bundit’s absence.

The Lady Realtors are tipped to go deep this conference as they have brought in an equally loaded roster consisting of Mika Reyes, an old, familiar foe of Valdez and Morado during their UAAP days, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, MJ Philips, Dell Palomata, Amy Ahomiro, Jovielyn Prado, Djanel Cheng and skipper Rubie de Leon.

“Alam namin intact Creamline and mas lumakas pa rin sila, but just like any other team, ang mindset namin ibigay talaga best namin especially first game pa,” said Reyes.

Teams will play a single-round robin format with the top four clashing in a best-of-three semifinal series and the winners eventually battling for the crown in another best-of-three affair.

The league is also implementing strict protocols like regular testing, no fans in the venue and no hand shaking, high-fiving against opposing players during and after games.