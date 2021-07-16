








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Jovelyn Gonzaga reflects on career-changing ACL injury
Jovelyn Gonzaga
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales

                     

                        

                           
Jovelyn Gonzaga reflects on career-changing ACL injury

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2021 - 1:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Throughout her career, Jovelyn Gonzaga has earned the moniker of "Bionic Ilongga" — having been able to multi-task while displaying exemplary work ethic on and off the volleyball court.



But many fans of Gonzaga know that the volleyball player's character has been tested multiple times — with the toughest challenge coming back in 2017 when she suffered an ACL injury, which altered the course of her career.



Now, as Gonzaga's return to volleyball with the upcoming Premiere Volleyball League season, she takes a look back at the events that transpired that fateful day four years ago.



Joining Ceej Tantengco on the recent episode of Go Hard Girls, Gonzaga took a trip down memory lane.



While most would describe a life-changing day as starting out as "normal", it was different for the 29-year-old, having already felt something off the moment she woke up on November 21, 2017.



"That day, may warning sign na. Half-asleep yung feeling [ko]. Yung isip mo gising, katawan mo tulog. Pagod na pagod na pagod ako hindi ko alam bakit," Gonzaga narrated of that morning before her Cignal HD Spikers faced off against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.



As all athletes would do in the same situation, the Ilongga tried to shake off the weird feeling.



"Pumasok ako sa court, kailangan ko mag-mind setting — nagmeditate ako, kailangan ko ilaro 'to, kailangan ko maglaro nang maayos," she said.



But as luck would have it, the uneasy feeling continued for Gonzaga. She ended up with a volleyball to her face, something that had not happened to her in years.



"Yun na yung unang sign na wala ako sa wisyo talaga sa laro," quipped Gonzaga.



All came crashing down later that game, when Gonzaga went up for an attack against F2 Logistics then-import Kennedy Bryan.



Gonzaga landed, crumpling over in pain. At that moment, she already knew what was wrong.



"Single leg landing pak, [after] landing three pops ang narinig ko. I know na that very moment na ACL ang injury ko," said Gonzaga.



"Sobrang sakit na nilapitan na ko, na wala na akong nakikita... Blur nalang talaga siya kasi iyak na ako ng iyak," she added.



The MRI confirmed Gonzaga's injury, which meant that she would have to take at least eight months off from the game that she grew to love.



Apart from that, she had another bump to hurdle — the slow and painful process of recovery.



"Ang hirap ng process ng ACL kase ang bagal... Yung extension and flexion ng tuhod ko wala akong nakikita," said Gonzaga.



"Naiisip ko na minsan na magquit na lang kaya ako? Nakakapagod tas ang sakit pa ng process niya," she added.



But as she overcame challenges all her life, including making a name for herself from being a simple varsity player in Guimarras to the bright lights of the leagues in Metro Manila, she found a way over the setback of injury.



Gonzaga wasn't alone in her quest, however, owing a lot of her recovery to the help she received from family.



"Hindi nila pinaramdam sakin na alam ko may mga problema [rin] sila siguro that time... Hindi na nila ako inobliga that time. Puro moral support yung bigay nila," said Gonzaga.



Since returning from injury, Gonzaga has looked better than ever — even balancing her services for two teams with Cignal and Army.



She even led Army to a bronze medal finish in the PVL Reinforced Conference in 2019 and a second place finish in the Philippine Superliga All Filipino in the same year.



As Gonzaga's return to the panaflex nears, you can expect she'll be bringing the same Bionic Ilongga she has been since the beginning of her career.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      VOLLEYBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nothing&rsquo;s changed with Manny
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nothing’s changed with Manny


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s like déjà vu for Manny Pacquiao as he gets ready for his showdown with WBC/IBF welterweight champion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 New league order
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s a whole new ball game in the PBA’s 46th season with 26 rookies, 31 veterans switching teams, six veterans retiring, at least five reactivated mainstays and players sliding over to 3x3.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan-bound Gomez de Liano brothers bid college coach Perasol goodbye
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan-bound Gomez de Liano brothers bid college coach Perasol goodbye


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Juan and Javi, both products of the UP Integrated School, played all their seasons in the UAAP under the tutelage of Per...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals' Etheridge 'feeling stronger' in hospital while battling COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals' Etheridge 'feeling stronger' in hospital while battling COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etherdige shared an optimistic update on his health status after catching COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team USA cancels exhibition vs Australia after Beal catches COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team USA cancels exhibition vs Australia after Beal catches COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
In their earlier match, USA fell to Australia, 91-83, which came on the heels of Nigeria's empathic upset over the Americans,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Alyssa Valdez, Creamline clash with Sta. Lucia in PVL pro season opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alyssa Valdez, Creamline clash with Sta. Lucia in PVL pro season opener


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Creamline, which topped the league’s last conference when it was still a semi-pro outfit two years ago, will show why...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA Draft returns to Brooklyn after virtual move last year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA Draft returns to Brooklyn after virtual move last year


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
This year's NBA Draft will be staged on July 29 at New York's Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Singapore-based RSG enters local esports scene, to debut in MLBB tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Singapore-based RSG enters local esports scene, to debut in MLBB tiff


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Earlier teased via a Facebook video post last July 9 and officially launched on Thursday, RSG will make its debut appearance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Little fanfare as Tokyo enters Olympic countdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Little fanfare as Tokyo enters Olympic countdown


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo entered the final Olympic countdown on Friday, but there was little fanfare with just one week until the opening ceremony,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said Thursday (Friday, Manila time) he will play at the Tokyo Olympics, giving him the opportunity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with