Jovelyn Gonzaga reflects on career-changing ACL injury

MANILA, Philippines — Throughout her career, Jovelyn Gonzaga has earned the moniker of "Bionic Ilongga" — having been able to multi-task while displaying exemplary work ethic on and off the volleyball court.

But many fans of Gonzaga know that the volleyball player's character has been tested multiple times — with the toughest challenge coming back in 2017 when she suffered an ACL injury, which altered the course of her career.

Now, as Gonzaga's return to volleyball with the upcoming Premiere Volleyball League season, she takes a look back at the events that transpired that fateful day four years ago.

Joining Ceej Tantengco on the recent episode of Go Hard Girls, Gonzaga took a trip down memory lane.

While most would describe a life-changing day as starting out as "normal", it was different for the 29-year-old, having already felt something off the moment she woke up on November 21, 2017.

"That day, may warning sign na. Half-asleep yung feeling [ko]. Yung isip mo gising, katawan mo tulog. Pagod na pagod na pagod ako hindi ko alam bakit," Gonzaga narrated of that morning before her Cignal HD Spikers faced off against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

As all athletes would do in the same situation, the Ilongga tried to shake off the weird feeling.

"Pumasok ako sa court, kailangan ko mag-mind setting — nagmeditate ako, kailangan ko ilaro 'to, kailangan ko maglaro nang maayos," she said.

But as luck would have it, the uneasy feeling continued for Gonzaga. She ended up with a volleyball to her face, something that had not happened to her in years.

"Yun na yung unang sign na wala ako sa wisyo talaga sa laro," quipped Gonzaga.

All came crashing down later that game, when Gonzaga went up for an attack against F2 Logistics then-import Kennedy Bryan.

Gonzaga landed, crumpling over in pain. At that moment, she already knew what was wrong.

"Single leg landing pak, [after] landing three pops ang narinig ko. I know na that very moment na ACL ang injury ko," said Gonzaga.

"Sobrang sakit na nilapitan na ko, na wala na akong nakikita... Blur nalang talaga siya kasi iyak na ako ng iyak," she added.

The MRI confirmed Gonzaga's injury, which meant that she would have to take at least eight months off from the game that she grew to love.

Apart from that, she had another bump to hurdle — the slow and painful process of recovery.

"Ang hirap ng process ng ACL kase ang bagal... Yung extension and flexion ng tuhod ko wala akong nakikita," said Gonzaga.

"Naiisip ko na minsan na magquit na lang kaya ako? Nakakapagod tas ang sakit pa ng process niya," she added.

But as she overcame challenges all her life, including making a name for herself from being a simple varsity player in Guimarras to the bright lights of the leagues in Metro Manila, she found a way over the setback of injury.

Gonzaga wasn't alone in her quest, however, owing a lot of her recovery to the help she received from family.

"Hindi nila pinaramdam sakin na alam ko may mga problema [rin] sila siguro that time... Hindi na nila ako inobliga that time. Puro moral support yung bigay nila," said Gonzaga.

Since returning from injury, Gonzaga has looked better than ever — even balancing her services for two teams with Cignal and Army.

She even led Army to a bronze medal finish in the PVL Reinforced Conference in 2019 and a second place finish in the Philippine Superliga All Filipino in the same year.

As Gonzaga's return to the panaflex nears, you can expect she'll be bringing the same Bionic Ilongga she has been since the beginning of her career.