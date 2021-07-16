Singapore-based RSG enters local esports scene, to debut in MLBB tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Another international esports organization is set to set up shop on Philippine soil. RSG, a Singapore-based organization, has officially entered the country's esports scene.

Earlier teased via a Facebook video post last July 9 and officially launched on Thursday, RSG will make its debut appearance in Philippine esports with RSG PH competing in the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Philippines (MPL PH) Season 8 this August.

"I've always enjoyed esports in the Philippines," shared RSG CEO and Founder Jayf Soh during RSG PH's media launch.

"I think the Philippines is such a jewel of opportunity and talent." he added.

The creation of RSG PH all came down to the right opportunity and timing. It is something that both Soh and country manager Richardson "RJ" Jacinto saw in the past few months — with MPL PH transitioning to a franchise model just recently.

RSG PH's official MLBB roster is composed of SEA Games gold medalist Kenneth Jiane “Kenji” Villa, seasoned MPL players Earvin John “Heath” Esperanza from OMEGA Esports, Dexter “Exort” Martinez from Nexplay, Joshwell Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog from Onic PH, and Arvie “Aqua” Calderon from Cignal Ultra, rookies Eman “Emann” Sangco from Amihan Esports, John Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto of JNA Esports and Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo of Work Aerial PH.

Completing the 10-man team is popular streamer turning pro-player Elyson Edouard “GHOST Wrecker” Caranza and veteran coach Brian "Panda" Lim, who led Sibol to gold during the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

RSG is the second international esports organization to enter MPL.

Last month, Indonesia-based esports organization EVOS partnered with Nexplay Esports with their Nexplay EVOS roster also participating in MPL PH Season 8.

MPL PH Season 8 will begin on August 13.