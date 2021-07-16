Team USA cancels exhibition vs Australia after Beal catches COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Team USA will not be playing their rematch against Australia as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

First reported by Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports, talks about cancelling the game set in Las Vegas came after reports of Bradley Beal missing out on the Olympics due to COVID-19.

USA Basketball will not play tomorrow’s game vs. Australia sources tell @BallySports. https://t.co/LIOkjR3lGt — ???? Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson ???? (@ScoopB) July 16, 2021

Per Shams Charania of the Athletic, Team USA will still play its final exhibition game against Spain on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Health and safety protocols force cancellation of USA-Australia exhibition game on Friday. Team USA will conclude its exhibition schedule vs. Spain on Sunday. https://t.co/dRcr4dMjqT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2021

In their earlier match, USA fell to Australia, 91-83, which came on the heels of Nigeria's empathic upset over the Americans, 90-87.

The Americans bounced back with a 108-80 rout of Argentina earlier this week.

Team USA will look to end their exhibition games with a 2-2 slate when they face Spain.