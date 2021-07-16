Chris Paul rues 'bad decision making' in Suns' Game 4 loss vs Bucks

MANILA, Philippines — Like the veteran leader that he is, Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul took accountability after an uncharacteristic game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Four of the NBA Finals.

Despite being known for his ability to take care of the ball, Paul struggled against a Bucks defense that limited him to just 10 points and an uncharacteristic five turnovers.

"It was bad decision making," Paul said after the game.

"That time we were down two and I tried to cross over right there, slipped, turned it over. I had some bad passes in the first half. They got a significant amount more shots than us," he added.

Paul's mishandling of the ball proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Suns in Game Four, when a Jrue Holiday steal off resulted in an easy basket for Khris Middleton that put the Bucks up four, 103-99, with only 27.2 ticks left in the game.

As the now-tied series shifts back to Phoenix, Paul aims to step up his game and be the point guard he has been known in his career.

"I got to take care of the ball," said Paul.

"We got 17 turnovers [as a team], we shoot the ball too well not to have those opportunities to score," he added.

Paul and the Suns will have 48 hours more to clean up their game before Game Five tips off in Arizona on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Phoenix will look to move within a win from the franchise's first-ever NBA championship with a victory on home court.