








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Chris Paul rues 'bad decision making' in Suns' Game 4 loss vs Bucks
Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks steals the ball from Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half in Game Four of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
AFP

                     

                        

                           
Chris Paul rues 'bad decision making' in Suns' Game 4 loss vs Bucks

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2021 - 11:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Like the veteran leader that he is, Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul took accountability after an uncharacteristic game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Four of the NBA Finals.



Despite being known for his ability to take care of the ball, Paul struggled against a Bucks defense that limited him to just 10 points and an uncharacteristic five turnovers.





"It was bad decision making," Paul said after the game.



"That time we were down two and I tried to cross over right there, slipped, turned it over. I had some bad passes in the first half. They got a significant amount more shots than us," he added.



Paul's mishandling of the ball proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Suns in Game Four, when a Jrue Holiday steal off resulted in an easy basket for Khris Middleton that put the Bucks up four, 103-99, with only 27.2 ticks left in the game.



As the now-tied series shifts back to Phoenix, Paul aims to step up his game and be the point guard he has been known in his career.



"I got to take care of the ball," said Paul.



"We got 17 turnovers [as a team], we shoot the ball too well not to have those opportunities to score," he added.



Paul and the Suns will have 48 hours more to clean up their game before Game Five tips off in Arizona on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



Phoenix will look to move within a win from the franchise's first-ever NBA championship with a victory on home court.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nothing&rsquo;s changed with Manny
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nothing’s changed with Manny


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s like déjà vu for Manny Pacquiao as he gets ready for his showdown with WBC/IBF welterweight champion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 New league order
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s a whole new ball game in the PBA’s 46th season with 26 rookies, 31 veterans switching teams, six veterans retiring, at least five reactivated mainstays and players sliding over to 3x3.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan-bound Gomez de Liano brothers bid college coach Perasol goodbye
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan-bound Gomez de Liano brothers bid college coach Perasol goodbye


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Juan and Javi, both products of the UP Integrated School, played all their seasons in the UAAP under the tutelage of Per...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yuka, Bianca, Dottie in contention in Michigan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yuka, Bianca, Dottie in contention in Michigan


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina stayed within striking distance of the leaders after submitting identical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Team USA player enters COVID-19 protocols
                              


                              

                                 July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A member of the US Olympic men’s basketball team has been placed in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, USA Basketball confirmed on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Little fanfare as Tokyo enters Olympic countdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Little fanfare as Tokyo enters Olympic countdown


                              

                                 9 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo entered the final Olympic countdown on Friday, but there was little fanfare with just one week until the opening ceremony,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team USA cancels exhibition vs Australia after Beal catches COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team USA cancels exhibition vs Australia after Beal catches COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In their earlier match, USA fell to Australia, 91-83, which came on the heels of Nigeria's empathic upset over the Americans,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'


                              

                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said Thursday (Friday, Manila time) he will play at the Tokyo Olympics, giving him the opportunity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals' Etheridge 'feeling stronger' in hospital while battling COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals' Etheridge 'feeling stronger' in hospital while battling COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etherdige shared an optimistic update on his health status after catching COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala reaches singles quarters, doubles semis in Milan Juniors tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala reaches singles quarters, doubles semis in Milan Juniors tourney


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In singles, Eala faced her first real challenge in the Milan tiff when she had to battle Russia's Ksenia Zaytseva in a match...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with