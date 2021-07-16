Azkals' Etheridge 'feeling stronger' in hospital while battling COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etherdige shared an optimistic update on his health status after catching COVID-19.

Etherdige posted on his Instagram story on Thursday where he is seen on his hospital bed while putting up a thumbs up sign.

Per the Fil-British footballer, he is now "feeling stronger" and is "slowly on the mend" a day after it was reported that he was hospitalized.

Etheridge, who currently plays for English club Birmingham City FC, also expressed gratitude to everyone who has been supporting him.

"I'm so overcome with feeling of thanks that I don't even know where to start," said Etherdige.

"I'll put something a little more detailed out soon but all I can say for the time being is... thank you," he added.

The Azkals veteran missed out on the national team's recent stint in the joint qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup-AFC Asian Cup last June due to injury.

Etherdige has 65 appearances with the Azkals.