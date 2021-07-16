Frayna misses winning line, kisses bid goodbye

MANILA, Philippines — Janelle Mae Frayna put up a gallant stand against Hungarian Hoang Tranh Trang but fell short in the end to kiss her FIDE Women’s World Cup 2021 campaign goodbye in Sochi, Russia Tuesday night.

The country’s first and only player to have acquired a Woman Grandmaster (WGM) title managed to stretch her two-game playoff tiebreaker to four but ended up dropping a 1.5-2.5 defeat.

Frayna, an Army woman whose trip her is bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP), could not summon the same brilliance that kept her in the match as she failed to convert on her slight positional edge and settled for a 53-move draw of their Dutch duel.

And that sealed her fate and sent the fancied Hoang straight to the second round.

“I really thought I could convert my advantage in my second rapid game but I couldn’t spot the outright best moves. No excuses, but sayang talaga,” said Frayna in a Facebook post.

Twice, Frayna fought from 0-1 deficit including in their two-game classical duel before coming through with wins to knot the count and stay alive.