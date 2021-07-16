








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Frayna misses winning line, kisses bid goodbye

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - July 16, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Janelle Mae Frayna put up a gallant stand against Hungarian Hoang Tranh Trang but fell short in the end to kiss her FIDE Women’s World Cup 2021 campaign goodbye in Sochi, Russia Tuesday night.



The country’s first and only player to have acquired a Woman Grandmaster (WGM) title managed to stretch her two-game playoff tiebreaker to four but ended up dropping a 1.5-2.5 defeat.



Frayna, an Army woman whose trip her is bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP), could not summon the same brilliance that kept her in the match as she failed to convert on her slight positional edge and settled for a 53-move draw of their Dutch duel.



And that sealed her fate and sent the fancied Hoang straight to the second round.



“I really thought I could convert my advantage in my second rapid game but I couldn’t spot the outright best moves. No excuses, but sayang talaga,” said Frayna in a Facebook post.



Twice, Frayna fought from 0-1 deficit including in their two-game classical duel before coming through with wins to knot the count and stay alive.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JANELLE MAE FRAYNA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial replaces Obiena as Philippine flagbearer for Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial replaces Obiena as Philippine flagbearer for Olympics


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Boxer Eumir Felix Marcial will replace Ernest John EJ” Obiena as the Philippines’ male flagbearer alongside judoka...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala cruises in singles play, reaches doubles quarterfinals in Milan Juniors tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala cruises in singles play, reaches doubles quarterfinals in Milan Juniors tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 16-year-old is the top seed in both the singles and doubles tournament.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creamline coach Bundit to miss several games due to quarantine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creamline coach Bundit to miss several games due to quarantine


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Title-favorite Creamline will have to make do without its Thai head coach Tai Bundit in its first four games, including its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UP hoping for Perasol's continued involvement with Maroons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UP hoping for Perasol's continued involvement with Maroons


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The University of the Philippines on Thursday officially accepted Bo Perasol's resignation as its men's basketball team...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan-bound Gomez de Liano brothers bid college coach Perasol goodbye
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan-bound Gomez de Liano brothers bid college coach Perasol goodbye


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Juan and Javi, both products of the UP Integrated School, played all their seasons in the UAAP under the tutelage of Per...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Superal sizzles at the finish, nears 2nd straight crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Superal sizzles at the finish, nears 2nd straight crown


                              

                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Princess Superal sizzled coming off a one-hour delay due to lightning and thunderstorms, hitting three birdies in the last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Managerial role dangled on resigned Maroons coach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Managerial role dangled on resigned Maroons coach


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The University of the Philippines yesterday has officially accepted Bo Perasol’s resignation as its men’s basketball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial replaces Obiena as flag-bearer due to new protocols
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial replaces Obiena as flag-bearer due to new protocols


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Boxer Eumir Marcial will take over from pole-vaulter EJ Obiena as the country’s male flag-bearer in the Tokyo Olympics...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nothing&rsquo;s changed with Manny
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nothing’s changed with Manny


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
It’s like déjà vu for Manny Pacquiao as he gets ready for his showdown with WBC/IBF welterweight champion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yuka, Bianca, Dottie in contention in Michigan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yuka, Bianca, Dottie in contention in Michigan


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina stayed within striking distance of the leaders after submitting identical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with