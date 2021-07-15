








































































 




   

   









Candace Parker first woman on cover of NBA 2K in special version
Chicago Sky's Candace Parker is the first female athlete on the cover of NBA 2K22
AFP / NBA 2K

                     

                        

                           
Candace Parker first woman on cover of NBA 2K in special version

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 12:52pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Chicago Sky's Candace Parker has made NBA 2K history.



This after it was announced on Wednesday that Parker will be on the cover of a special version of the NBA 2K22 Standard Edition to be made available in North America — marking the first time a female athlete is on the cover of the popular video game.





The special version of the NBA 2K22 Standard Edition featuring Parker — a six-time WNBA All-Star and a WNBA Champion — will be available exclusively through GameStop and EB Games.









"Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of [NBA 2K]," wrote Parker on Twitter.



"I'm honored to work with a company that's investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I'm hopeful that there will be many more badass females to follow," she added.



According to 2K, the Chicago Sky star's cover feature is the game's latest step in ongoing initiatives to "feature women prominently in the game".



In the past two editions of NBA 2K, WNBA players have seen an uptake in exposure with players being able to play WNBA games for the first time in NBA 2K20.



2K then amped up the efforts with a WNBA option in MyCareer where gamers can play as an up and coming WNBA player in the next-gen editions of NBA 2K21.



It only seemed logical that a cover athlete was the next step.



Also included in the roster of cover athletes for NBA 2K22 is Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic on the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant joins retired superstars Dirk Nowtizki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the game's special NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.



Another special edition of the game is going to be released in Japan where the Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura — the first Japanese player to be picked in the first round of the NBA draft — will be on the cover.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

