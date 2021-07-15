Bucks storm back vs Suns, even NBA Finals series at 2-2

MANILA, Philippines – Khris Middleton made good on back-to-back buckets in the final minute of the game as the Milwaukee Bucks completed a comeback against the Phoenix Suns, 109-103, in Game Four of the NBA Finals at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After playing catch-up for most of the game, Middleton's buckets and defensive plays by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday swung the momentum to the Bucks, who tied the series 2-2.

With the game tied at 99-all with 2:07 left in the game, Middleton went on a personal 6-0 run to shut the door on the Suns, who were powered by a 42-point performance from Devin Booker.

While Booker scored to cut the lead to four with 14.7 ticks left, Middleton and Holiday made good on freebies to help the Bucks hold on for the win.

Middleton finished with 40 points while Antetokounmpo scattered 26.

Chris Paul, meanwhile, struggled for the Suns with just 10 points and an uncharacteristically sloppy game with five turnovers.

The series thus shifts back to Phoenix with the teams knotted up at two games apiece.

Game Five tips off on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).