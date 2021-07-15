Azkals goalkeeper Etheridge hospitalized due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is in the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

This was announced by his club, Birmingham City FC, on Wednesday.

"The Club can confirm that [Neil Etheridge] is currently receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19," wrote Birmingham FC.

The Fil-British goalkeeper signed with Birmingham just last year after three years in Cardiff City.

Per the club's technical director Craig Gardner, Birmingham is in "constant contact" with Etherdige's family during the goalkeeper's battle against the malady.

"We're all behind Neil and willing him on in his battle against COVID-19," said Gardner.

Etherdige has been hard at work in the first week of preseason with Birgmingham before falling ill.

The 31-year-old missed the Azkals recent campaign in the FIFA World Cup, AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers in June due to injury.

Etherdige has made 65 appearances for the Azkals since making his debut for the national team back in 2008.