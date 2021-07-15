








































































 




   

   









Eala cruises in singles play, reaches doubles quarterfinals in Milan Juniors tiff
Alex Eala in action during the recent French Open doubles tournament
Eala cruises in singles play, reaches doubles quarterfinals in Milan Juniors tiff

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 9:44am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala continues to plow her way through the competition in JA Trofeo Bonfiglio in Milan, winning both her singles and doubles matches on Wednesday.



In singles, she made light work of Canada's Kayla Cross in the second round, 6-1, 6-1, to move on to the Round of 16.



She will take on Russia's Ksenia Zaytseva Thursday to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals.



Meanwhile in doubles, Eala and American partner Madison Sieg had to fend off a challenge from Russian pair Anastasiia Gureva and Ekaterina Maklakova in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7, to book a spot in the quarterfinals.



They will face off with another Russian pair Yaroslava Bartashevich and Ksenia Zaytseva also on Thursday for a spot in the Top 4.



The 16-year-old is the top seed in both the singles and doubles tournament.



She is coming off a second-round finish in the Girls' Singles and Girls' Doubles tournaments of Wimbledon.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

