What can Fil-Am Jalen Green bring to the NBA?

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Jalen Green is one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft — projected to be a top 5 pick in a talented class.

But what exactly does Green, who played a season with the NBA G League Ignite, bring to the table to the various NBA teams who have a big shot at landing the guard out of Fresno, California.

The Ignite alumni has drawn comparisons to a number of current and former players, such as the late Kobe Bryant, Hall of Famer Ray Allen, and current NBA guard Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.

Let's break down just how Green's play becomes like those of already in the league and hopefully, will help him leave a lasting mark with his budding career.

Kobe Bryant's work ethic

For some people, comparing an incoming rookie to a Hall of Famer like Kobe Bryant is a stretch.

But Green doesn't look to be afraid of the spotlight — much like the Black Mamba was when he entered the league in 1996 straight out of Lower Merion High School.

In fact, Green welcomes the comparisons with the Laker legend despite the pressure and implications it may bring.

"He wants to be compared to Kobe," said Green's high school coach Brad Roznovosky to The Athletic.

"If you asked Jalen today, he can tell you that you're crazy if you don't take him No. 1," he added.

Green already looks to put himself in a position to be like Bryant, at least in terms of how he started out in the pros.

Moving in parallel with the Hall of Famer — skipping college ball for the NBA — Green made a bigger impact with Ignite compared to Bryant's first year with the Lakers.

While Bryant posted averages of 7.6 points, 1.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds in his rookie year, Green was able to contribute more.

In his lone season with Ignite, Green led his team in scoring with 17.9 points, while also tallying 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals

AFP Jalen Green was the leading scorer for NBA G League Ignite with more than 17 points per game

Though of course, a rookie season in the NBA with a full regular season schedule is vastly different from a 15-game stint in the NBA G League, Green's impact can already be seen, which can potentially reach the levels of Bryant.

But all in all, the uniting factor between Green and Bryant is the blinding ambition they're entering the league with — which could potentially give Green the commitment that Bryant had on improving his game.

With the raw talent shared between Green and Bryant, if the young prospect works just as hard — if not even harder than the late Laker great — then it will no longer be far-fetched to put him and Bryant in the same conversation.

Ray Allen's shooting ability

AFP Jalen Green is a decent shooter from outside with a 36.5% clip

Green may be known for his explosive drives to the basket, with his highlights filled with dunks and flashy finishes — but don't count out his ability to stretch the floor with his jumper.

Though still a far cry from Hall of Famer Ray Allen's hot shooting that has put him in the NBA record books, it is possible for Green to be a more flexible scorer when he enters the league.

Like Allen, Green has the potential to be a scorer in all three levels of the floor. While Green's 36.5% efficiency from beyond the arc is still lagging behind Allen's 40% career 3-point percentage, he has shown that he can be a volume scorer even outside the paint.

It will take a while before Green can reach Allen's masterful jump shot, but his first year with Ignite has already showcased how he can operate in the pick-and-roll while also exploiting the defense with his off-ball movement.

Having been pegged by multiple NBA scouting reports as a young Allen, it isn't far-fetched to see the Fil-Am's career flourish like Allen did.

Zach LaVine's explosiveness

AFP Jalen Green's aggressiveness in the league has shown shades of Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine

When you watch how Green plays, the first thing you notice is his athleticism — the explosiveness in the paint, the burst toward the basket, his first-step, and his bounce as a 6'5" guard.

This would immediately remind you of Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine who, like Green, is known for his highlight dunks and athletic plays.

Like the NBA All-Star guard, Green is so aggressive in the paint with his ability to put the ball on the floor — also having a gear in his first-step that very few people in the NBA can match.

Scouts have said that it's hard not to see a "replica" of LaVine in Green's game, with similar burst, downhill ability, and their same lean build.

Though Green might be ahead of LaVine's development at the same point in their careers, the Chicago guard has learned to do more than his athleticism has afforded him during his years in the NBA — especially in the defensive end where Green lacks at this point in time.

But if Green takes the same road as LaVine and soak in all the lessons he could take in his NBA journey, it would not take long for the Fil-Am prospect to reach the All-Star level like LaVine too.

While with prospects out of college like Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs possibly stealing Green's thunder on draft night, the Ignite guard can blow them all out of the water when the season begin and he continues to improve his game.

Catch Green and the rest of the draft class of the 2021 NBA Draft live on July 30, Manila time, on NBA TV Philippines.