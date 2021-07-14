








































































 




   

   









Jaworski banners Philippine Sports Hall of Fame inductees
Robert Jaworski

                     

                        

                           
Jaworski banners Philippine Sports Hall of Fame inductees

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 1:56pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Basketball legend Robert Jaworski and Olympic boxing medalists Leopoldo Serantes and Roel Velasco will lead the 10 Filipino greats that will be enshrined into the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame (PSHOF) in an online ceremony on Sunday.



Joining the former senator in the fourth batch of inductees are booter Paulino Alcantaral, swimmers Eric Buhain and Gertrudes Lozada, long jumper Elma Muros-Posadas, bowler Arianne Cerdena, cager and football coach Dionisio Calvo, and sprinter Rogelio Onofre.



The event will also be aired on PTV4 starting at 7 p.m.



“Congratulations to all the fourth batch of enshrinees. These heroes and their achievements have become a source of pride and inspiration for us and for the future generation of Filipinos,’’ said Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez, who also chairs the PSHOF with Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino as vice-chair.



“I definitely appreciate the work of the committee for this recognition of our sports heroes, which serves as inspiration to all,’’ Tolentino, for his part, said.



Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Abraham Mitra and POC secretary-general Atty. Ed Gastanes and Philcycing secretary-general Atty. Billy Sumagui served as members of the selection committee of the PSHOF, which was established via Republic Act 8757.



“It was a journey of discovery. I would like to thank everyone for all their work. It is very enriching for me to be part of this,” said Ramirez. “I am pleased with the choices of both the review and selection committees.”



The 10 inductees will receive P200,000 each plus a well-crafted PSHOF trophy.



Serrantes and Velasco gained outright slots to the PSOF after the PSC decided to seed all Olympic medalists automatically as the two copped a bronze medal each in the 1988 Seoul and 1992 Barcelona Olympics, respectively.



Jaworski made a name not only in the PBA but also in the international arena as part of the national team that won the FIBA-Asia gold medal twice in 1967 in Seoul and 1973 in Manila and the silver in the 1990 Beijing Asian Games as a player and coach.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

