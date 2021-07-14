San Juan, Cordova shoot for best records as Wesley So Cup wraps up elims

MANILA, Philippines – San Juan shoots for the best elimination round record in PCAP’s young two-conference history when the Predators take on the Cagayan Kings in the final match of the Wesley So Cup, Wednesday, July 14, before the playoffs.

Should San Juan win the match, it would give them a 31-3 record — a league best as the previous record was a triple-tie between the Iloilo Kisela Knights, Laguna, Heroes and San Juan, who all finished 30-4 during PCAP’s inaugural All-Filipino Cup.

But it won’t be easy as they face the dangerous and unpredictable 13-20 Cagayan Kings, who are led by Uzbek Grandmaster Alexei Barsov, whose strong presence on Board 1 has given the team flexibility. Other top players from the Kings include Don Tyrone delos Santos, April Ramos and Jake Tumaliuan.

San Juan hopes to get on a roll again as they were defeated in Armageddon by the Manila Indios Bravos, 2-1, last July 10. Although they won the second game of their Wednesday double header against the Isabela Fianchetto Checkmates, they remain on course for the top spot of the Northern Division as they lead Manila on won points, 487.5-422.5.

Over at the Southern Division, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors hope to hold on to the top spot when they face-off against the Zamboanga Sultans.

Cordova totes a 28-5 record with 451.5 points against Camarines which is at second with a 27-6 record and 444.5 points.

The Soaring Eagles will take on the Cebu City Machers tonight.

An upset win by Zamboanga coupled with a Camarines triumph and superior points won will put them on top as seven points separate them.

Cordova is already this conference’s most improved team as they bettered their 12-22 All-Filipino Cup elimination round finish.