YouTuber and Mayweather foe Logan Paul visits Manny Pacquiao at Wild Card Gym

MANILA, Philippines — YouTuber Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather's most recent opponent, paid a visit to Sen. Manny Pacquiao at Wild Card Gym on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Pacquiao posted a photo with the social media personality, and even took a jab at the retired Mayweather in the post's caption.

"After watching me work out, he said he was glad he fought Mayweather instead of me," quipped Pacquiao.

Paul and Mayweather went the distance in their exhibition match last June 6 in Florida.

While the YouTuber looked gassed against the five-time champion, he was able to hold his ground and stay upright until the bell rung.

Paul's visit comes on the heels of Pacquiao and upcoming foe Errol Spence Jr.'s press conference in Los Angeles.

During the presser, Pacquiao also took a jab at his former foe where he claimed that Spence doesn't need advice from Mayweather for their upcoming bout.

This as Pacquiao believes that Spence is "better than Mayweather".

The 42-year-old even said that Spence would "teach Mayweather how to fight toe-to-toe".

While Pacquiao and Mayweather's clash came in back in 2015, where the latter came out victorious, it seems like there's still some bad blood between them.