Gilas' LeBron Lopez turns pro, signs with Overtime Elite League

MANILA, Philippines — Watch out LeBron James: a new LeBron is coming to town.

Just weeks after making his Gilas Pilipinas debut, Ateneo High School product Francis "LeBron" Lopez has turned professional, signing with upstart league Overtime Elite (OTE).

The inaugural season of OTE will kick off in September and will provide Lopez and other prospects out of high school an alternative path to the NBA.

Per a report by Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated, Lopez is set to earn a "six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime".

OTE head coach Kevin Ollie already raved about the Filipino teen's potential.

"Francis is a high-flyer with his ability to play above the rim," said Ollie.

"We're building a program that will develop his game more completely, so that he can achieve his dream of a professional career and as a leader on the Philippines national team for years to come," he added.

Lopez had one appearance for Gilas against Indonesia in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers where he posted eight points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in just 10 minutes of action.

Joining Lopez in OTE is Jalen Lewis, Jai Smith, and international prospects like Jean Montero of Domican Republic, and Alexandre Sarr of France.