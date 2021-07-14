








































































 




   

   









Eala books twin wins in Milan ITF Juniors tiff
Alex Eala
Facebook/Alex Eala

                     

                        

                           
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 9:43am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Less than a week after her Wimbledon debut, Alex Eala is already back in the tennis courts with twin wins in Juniors Tournament JA Milan.



Eala, seeded first in both the singles and doubles competition, breezed through her first round matchups in the tournament.





In singles, the 16-year-old made easy work of wild card entry Brenda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2.



Eala will thus face Canada's Kayla Cross in the second round.



For doubles, Eala is paired up with first-time partner Madison Sieg of the US.



There seemed to be no problem with their chemistry, though, as they took down Stefania Bojica and Matilde Jorge, 6-2, 6-1, in their first match.



Eala and Sieg, a commit for US NCAA Division I program University of Southern California, will take on Russian pair Anastasiia Gureva and Ekaterina Maklakova next.



Eala is coming off second-round exits in the Wimbledon Girls' Singles and Girls' Doubles tournaments.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

