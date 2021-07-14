








































































 




   

   









Durant, Team USA vent ire on Argentina for first win in Olympics tuneup
Kevin Durant #7 of the United States brings the ball up the court against the the Australia Boomers during an exhibition game at Michelob Ultra Arena ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 
ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2021 - 9:34am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Team USA took their first win in three tries in their exhibition matches as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, routing Argentina, 108-80, in Las Vegas on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).



After back-to-back losses against Nigeria and Australia in their first two games, the US finally looked to be on their groove.



Team USA waxed hot from deep to open the game, hitting six 3s in just the first quarter to take a double-digit lead, 33-19, after the first period.



But it was a dominant third quarter where Team USA shut the door on Argentina, with balanced scoring blowing the game wide open with the Americans ahead by 19 going into the final period.



Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal paced the Americans with 17 points each while Zach LaVine scattered 15.



Luis Scola led the way for Argentina with 16 points.



Team USA will hope to use the momentum from the win when they face Australia anew on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



The rematch with the Boomers is the penultimate game for Olympics prep with a game against Spain on Sunday, July 18 (Monday, July 19 in Manila) closing things out before the team heads to Tokyo for the Games.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
