








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Smart Omega to field former Execration members in MPL-PH Season 8
Smart Omega will parade the former Execration roster that won the prestigious 2021 ML Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) led by seasoned bets Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso and Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog.

                     

                        

                           
Smart Omega to field former Execration members in MPL-PH Season 8

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2021 - 4:08pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Smart Omega, the pro esports team backed by Smart Communications Inc., unveiled a new, powerhouse squad to boost its title hopes in the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH) Season 8. 



Smart Omega will parade the former Execration roster that won the prestigious 2021 ML Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) led by seasoned bets Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso and Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog.



Kielvj "Kielvj" Hernandez, Renz "Renzio" Cadua, Duane "Kelra" Pillas and Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic are also in the stacked line-up, which finished second to MPL-PH Season 7 champion Blacklist International.



Execration mentor Jomie “P4kbet” Abalos will still call the shots for his team with ex-Smart Omega coach Anthony “Ynot” Senedrin serving as head of coaching and player development.



It may be a different squad but it's the same mission for the esports franchise of the country’s leading mobile services provider and fastest mobile data network.



“I think it’s the best-case scenario for us. For us to be able to have this type of team with our revamp and have the Southeast Asian champions now fully supported by the resources of Smart and Smart Omega," said Smart Sports head Jude Turcuato.



Fresh off a runner-up finish in Season 6 and an appearance in the M2 World Championship, Smart Omega aims to finally reach the summit in Season 8 of MPL-PH powered by Smart as its official telco partner.



Aside from the Execration core, Smart Omega also introduced Dian "Dian" Cruz, Romeire "Allidap" Padilla, Dean "Raizen" Sumagui and Robert "Hito" Candoy to complete its 10-man squad for Season 8.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORTS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA delay works to Beermen's advantage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA delay works to Beermen's advantage


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The delay in the PBA opening may be a blessing in disguise for San Miguel Beer as it welcomes back stars June Mar Fajardo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Secret workouts for Casimero, Rigondeaux
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Secret workouts for Casimero, Rigondeaux


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It’s been over two weeks since WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero began sparring at Jorge Capetillo’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala slips to No.630 in world rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala slips to No.630 in world rankings


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala fell one spot in the Women’s Tennis Association  rankings following her return to juniors play at Wimbledon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bahamas big man Ayton powers Suns into NBA title hunt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bahamas big man Ayton powers Suns into NBA title hunt


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three years after being the top pick in the NBA Draft, 22-year-old Bahamian big man Deandre Ayton has fine-tuned his talents...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to replace Obiena as Olympic flagbearer due to new protocol
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to replace Obiena as Olympic flagbearer due to new protocol


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena might be replaced as the country’s male flagbearer in the Tokyo Olympics inaugurals on July 23...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 After bout with COVID-19, Perlas completes PVL's 10-team cast at Laoag bubble
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After bout with COVID-19, Perlas completes PVL's 10-team cast at Laoag bubble


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Perlas Spikers will be the last to come into the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) bubble in Laoag, Ilocos Norte after battling...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart Omega to field former Execration members in MPL-PH Season 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Smart Omega to field former Execration members in MPL-PH Season 8


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Smart Omega, the pro esports team backed by Smart Communications Inc., unveiled a new, powerhouse squad to boost its title...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fiery start up as LPGT Eagle Ridge unwraps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fiery start up as LPGT Eagle Ridge unwraps


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Princess Superal is ready for a repeat, Chanelle Avaricio is primed for a strong finish, while Harmie Constantino is all geared...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 3 tough matches usher in PVL's inaugural pro league
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
3 tough matches usher in PVL's inaugural pro league


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
PLDT and Chery Tiggo gain the honor as the first two teams to play in the country’s first-ever professional volleyball...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ohtani gets historic dual role in MLB All-Star Game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ohtani gets historic dual role in MLB All-Star Game


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani will make history on Tuesday after being named as both the starting pitcher and leadoff hitter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with