Smart Omega to field former Execration members in MPL-PH Season 8

MANILA, Philippines – Smart Omega, the pro esports team backed by Smart Communications Inc., unveiled a new, powerhouse squad to boost its title hopes in the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH) Season 8.

Smart Omega will parade the former Execration roster that won the prestigious 2021 ML Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) led by seasoned bets Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso and Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog.

Kielvj "Kielvj" Hernandez, Renz "Renzio" Cadua, Duane "Kelra" Pillas and Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic are also in the stacked line-up, which finished second to MPL-PH Season 7 champion Blacklist International.

Execration mentor Jomie “P4kbet” Abalos will still call the shots for his team with ex-Smart Omega coach Anthony “Ynot” Senedrin serving as head of coaching and player development.

It may be a different squad but it's the same mission for the esports franchise of the country’s leading mobile services provider and fastest mobile data network.

“I think it’s the best-case scenario for us. For us to be able to have this type of team with our revamp and have the Southeast Asian champions now fully supported by the resources of Smart and Smart Omega," said Smart Sports head Jude Turcuato.

Fresh off a runner-up finish in Season 6 and an appearance in the M2 World Championship, Smart Omega aims to finally reach the summit in Season 8 of MPL-PH powered by Smart as its official telco partner.

Aside from the Execration core, Smart Omega also introduced Dian "Dian" Cruz, Romeire "Allidap" Padilla, Dean "Raizen" Sumagui and Robert "Hito" Candoy to complete its 10-man squad for Season 8.