Philippines to replace Obiena as Olympic flagbearer due to new protocol

MANILA, Philippines – Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena might be replaced as the country’s male flagbearer in the Tokyo Olympics inaugurals on July 23 due to scheduling problems.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino said Tokyo has enforced a new protocol requiring all those attending the opening ceremony to arrive eight hours before.

Obiena is scheduled to arrive from Formia, Italy on the morning of July 23 and might get caught up in the airport due to stringent requirements to all delegates entering the Summer Games.

“Delikado, mahirap sumugal,” said Tolentino during Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

The PhilCycling chief will announce Obiena’s possible replacement Wednesday.

He did not name names but it could be between shooter Jayson Valdez and jin Kurt Barbosa, who would fly in along with lifter Elreen Ando and rower Cris Nievarez one week earlier.

Nievarez is out of it because his event will start on the same day of the opening.

Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe is the country’s female flagbearer.