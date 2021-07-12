Palawan Queen's Gambit enters Wesley So Cup playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – The Palawan Queen’s Gambit formalized their entry into the playoffs of the Southern Division of the Wesley So Cup

The Queen’s Gambit currently tote a 10-23 record and a total of 293 won points. They doubled their win total from the inaugural All-Filipino Conference where they finished second to the last in the 12-team Southern Division with a 5-29 record.

In the last playdate, July 10, Palawan defeated Surigao, 11-10, despite missing the services of their Indian import IM Padmini Rout, who was traveling to a competition.

Palawan team manager Jorge Mitra expressed happiness at the Queen’s Gambit advancing to the second phase of the second conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

“I am very honored to be a part of this amazing milestone,” enthused Mitra to his team online.

“It’s a gift you gave to our team, our country, and to all the female chess players in the world. Clinching a playoff spot is something we should all be thankful to the ‘Big Boss up There.’ We were guided, supported, and challenged to make this happen.”

At the start of this first season of PCAP, Mitra and his team were under no illusions. “We knew that we were going to take our lumps because of the way our team is constructed,” admitted Mitra. “But our game plan is to improve with every game and with every conference. And with every step, take our chances. Who knows where we might land?”

Mitra and Palawan head coach Susan Neri both bared at the start of the year that it’s a process they will have to follow.

“Some of our players had not played for a while so we all have to get used to the rigors of high level competition again,” said Neri.

With one more match left in the elimination round of the Wesley So Cup, Palawan will face off against the Lapu Naki Warriors, who missed the playoff bus with an 8-25 record but would like to end the conference on a strong note.

“We have an opportunity to add to our win total,” pointed out Mitra. “If not, we are still going to the playoffs.”