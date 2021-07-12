Manila Indios Bravos score big in Wesley So Cup










































































 




   

   









                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 11:36am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Indios Bravos sent a message to the San Juan Predators last night following their 2-1 win in Armageddon — “we’re right behind you.”



After drawing 10.5-all following blitz and rapid play, the game came down to San Juan’s Spanish Grandmaster Viktor Moskalenko, Fide Master Narquingden Reyes, and Grandmaster Oliver Barbosa, and their Manila counterparts Deniel Causo, Ronald Dableo and IM Yosef Taher. 



Moskalenko did not have the best of evenings after he was held to a draw in both events by Manila’s Cris Ramayrat Jr. In extra time, Causo bested him.



Taher defeated Barbosa leaving Reyes to score the lone win in the shootout for a huge win by Manila that now totes a 29-4 slate. 



San Juan dropped to 30-3 as they bounced back in the nightcap by taking out their woes on Isabela, 14-7.



Although both sides have one match to play this coming Wednesday, July 14, should Manila win and San Juan lose, by virtue of points accrued, San Juan will still take the Northern division’s pole position.



The Indios Bravos triumph avenged their May 29th loss to the Predators that was once more a close battle with San Juan taking the game by three, 12-9.



Manila made it two wins for the night when they crushed Quezon, 17.5-3.5. 



In other key battles in the north, the Laguna Heroes chalked up a huge victory when the Armageddon specialists won, 3-0, over the Caloocan LoadManna Knights, but squeaked past Rizal, 11-10.



With the win, Laguna placed themselves squarely on third spot 26-7 with 462.5 points won over fourth placer Caloocan — which has a similar win-loss record — and their 435 points.



Caloocan also bounced back in the second game with a 12-9 win over Cavite.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

