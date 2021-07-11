Gilas cadets will be 'all business' against each other in UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – Over the months they have spent together in preparation for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, the Gilas cadets have formed a deep bond off of the court.

But when collegiate sports comes back and the players return to their respective schools to compete in the UAAP and other collegiate leagues, it's going to be all business for the young Gilas guns.

At least, according to FEU Tamaraws freshman RJ Abarrientos.

Speaking to the STAR’s Quinito Henson and Dyan Castellejo's Playitright TV, Abarrientos stressed that although the friendship will always be there, it will be a different case when it comes to the hardcourts.

"Out of the court syempre magkakaibigan [kami]... yung samahan andoon. Pero pag dating na sa loob ng court, business na talaga, kumbaga, trabaho lang," said Abarrientos.

Though he has yet to play for the FEU seniors team due to the pandemic, Abarrientos would find himself locking horns with a number of his teammates — especially those coming from the three-peat defending champions Ateneo.

"Yun yung tingin ko sakanila, syempre kela Ange [Koaume], sa mga Ateneo boys," Abararientos added.

A number of Blue Eagles are in the Gilas pool and played in the two pocket tourneys with Abarrientos —including Geo Chiu, Dwight Ramos, SJ Belangel and Kouame.

UP's Carl Tamayo would also be a future opponent for Abarrientos' Tamaraws.

The second-generation hooper doesn't expect any hard feelings though, since he knows that his fellow collegiate stars would understand.

"For me, lahat ito pag nasa loob na ng court, pag nakita kami... business, alam naman din nila yun," said Abarrientos.

The Gilas pool is expected to be back in training in anticipation for the FIBA Asia Cup set in Indonesia in August by late July.