Nigeria pulls off stunner vs Durant-led USA in Olympics exhibition

MANILA, Philippines — Nigeria has pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in international basketball history, after beating Team USA, 90-87, in an exhibition game on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Held in Las Vegas as part of Team USA's preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, Nigeria gave the US just its third loss in exhibition games since 1992.

This despite losing by 83-points against the US in their 2012 Olympics matchup, then losing by 44 the last time they played.

It was Gabe Vincent of the Miami Heat who led Nigeria with a team-best 21 points, hitting six of the 20 triples converted by the African squad led by Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown to sink the US.

Kevin Durant paced Team USA with 17 markers while Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard scattered 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The US will look to bounce back from this unlikely loss when it goes up against Asutralia on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).