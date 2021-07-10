








































































 




   

   









RJ Abarrientos admits pressure in living up to uncle Johnny's career
RJ Abarrientos (R) admits additional pressure of being the nephew of one of the PBA's greats Johnny Abarrientos
RJ Abarrientos admits pressure in living up to uncle Johnny's career

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2021 - 10:41am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — For a lot of second generation athletes, there is much pressure in living up to the ones before them — especially if those that came before had exceptional careers.



The same can be said for FEU Tamaraws freshman RJ Abarrientos — who just happens to be the nephew of PBA great Johnny Abarrientos.





Knowing that his uncle is a tough act to follow, being a 12-time PBA champion, a PBA MVP, PBA Best Player of the Conference, and more individual accolades, the young Gilas gun admits its always at the back of his mind — to do as well, or even better than "The Flying A".



"Laging may additional para sa akin [na] pressure kasi syempre, Johnny Abarrientos [is] one of the best players in PBA history," Abarrientos said during an episode of Tiebreaker Vods' 2OT.



Who better then to talk him out of the external pressures than the PBA legend himself, who Abarrientos says always makes sure to remind him to just be himself.



"Siya (Johnny) rin mismo nagsasabi [sa akin] na hayaan mo lang, laruin mo lang kung ano yung nilalaro mo and hayaan mo yung mga toa kasi ganon naman talaga eh," said the 21-year-old.



Having proven himself already in the stage of the UAAP Juniors, and recent stints with Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, it looks like the young Abarrientos is taking the advice to heart.



Every day, however, is still a chance to improve himself — another piece of advice from Abarrientos' uncle he plans to stick to for the length of his career.



"Huwag kang makukuntento, yun yung sinasabi [ni Tito] sa akin lagi. Iimprove mo kung ano yung meron ka ngayon dahil syempre pataas nang pataas yung level ng basketball ngayon," said Abarrientos.



The second generation star is expected to be among the talent pool of Gilas Pilipinas in the forseeable future.



Next up for Gilas, and likely Abarrientos, is the FIBA Asia Cup set to be held in Indonesia by August this year.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
