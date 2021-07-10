PBA ending hiatus with Season 46 kickoff Friday at Ynares-Pasig

MANILA, Philippines — Game on.

Armed with government approval, the PBA is all set to fire off its 46th season on July 16 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City with high hopes of staging two conferences over seven months.

And unlike last time when it held a two-month “bubble” in Clark, the pro league is upbeat it can do a safe competition in Metro Manila this time using a “closed circuit” setup and strict health protocols.

“We’re on. Hopefully, it will be smooth all the way through,” a thankful Commissioner Willie Marcial said after the Inter-Agency Task Force gave the go-signal.

A triple-header beginning at 12:30 p.m. will officially kick off action on Friday following a simple opening ceremony at 11 a.m. The spectator-less games are scheduled Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and will be aired live on TV5, Cignal TV and PBA Rush.

Ahead of the awaited opening, Marcial said he will try to work tune-up games among the teams.

“We’ll see if it’s possible for the teams to hold tune-up games before the 16th, not necessarily in the NCR but in (lower risk areas like) Batangas or Pampanga,” said Marcial, who is scheduled to meet with officials from the Department of Health and Games and Amusements Board to discuss further details.

By the middle of August, Marcial said the PBA is launching its 3x3 tournament.

The PBA executive said all players, coaches, team personnel, referees, and league employees will undergo initial RT-PCR testing three days before the season starts. Regular tests will be made on a 10-day cycle.

Protocols are in place for positive results with the concerned individual set for a 14-day isolation and his team also quarantined for one week.

Marcial stressed that teams will strictly follow a “home-venue-home” routine, warning of a P75,000 fine and 10-day suspension without pay for every violation.

The league looks at a busier year after its lone Philippine Cup conference in Clark in 2020.

“The goal is to hold two conferences (this season). If things go according to plan, we’ll end by January,” he said.

Gilas Pilipinas may also join the action in the second conference, according to Marcial.