








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Cargo Movers skip Laoag tiff
 PVL president Ricky Palou 
STAR/ FIle

                     

                        

                           
Cargo Movers skip Laoag tiff

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - July 10, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League’s inaugural season as a professional league will push through as scheduled next week at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena in Laoag with only 10 teams after F2 Logistics begged off yesterday due to player injuries.



“It is very difficult for management upon consultation with our coaching team to decide and announce that the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers will not be able to participate in this coming PVL Conference but will definitely join the next one,” said the team in a statement posted on its official Twitter account.



“We are saddened by the withdrawal of F2 Logistics from our first Open Conference,” PVL president Ricky Palou told The STAR. “But we will most certainly welcome them for our next conference.”



F2 did not specifically mention the injured players but there were reports that Kim Fajardo, Kianna Dy and Ara Galang are the players who are hurting.



“Since it has been more than a year of no actual training, old injuries and even new ones have surfaced. These injuries are not to be taken lightly and should we push through, these injuries might progress further and could possibly cost the athletic career of some. Our athletes need a little more time to recover,” it said.



It also did not help that their top player, Fil-Am Kalei Mau, has yet to return from her stint as an import in the Puerto Rico league.



Creamline, PLDT, Cignal, Bali Pure, Petro Gazz, Perlas Spikers, Army, Choco Mucho, Sta. Lucia Realty and Chery Tiggo are the 10 teams seeing action.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PVL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miguel Cotto visits Pacquiao at Wild Card
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miguel Cotto visits Pacquiao at Wild Card


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
His former foe Miguel Cotto stopped by to exchange pleasantries with the Filipino pug.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sources: PBA gets IATF go signal for July 16 launch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sources: PBA gets IATF go signal for July 16 launch


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PBA has finally obtained approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to hold the opening of its 46th season on July...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 One team less for PVL's pro debut as F2 Logistics withdraws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
One team less for PVL's pro debut as F2 Logistics withdraws


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Premier Volleyball League’s first season as a pro would push through as scheduled next week at the Ilocos Norte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala crashes out of Wimbledon Girls' Singles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala crashes out of Wimbledon Girls' Singles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Filipino wunderkind couldn't get the job done despite taking the opening set, 6-3, and thus continues her search for her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns hold off Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns hold off Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Suns took Game Two against the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-108, at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona on Thursday (Friday, Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Superal foils Avaricio, rules
                              


                              

                                 July 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Princess Superal overwhelmed Harmie Constantino and Chihiro Ikeda with a birdie-binge at the front then thwarted Chanelle Avaricio with a clutch birdie on the 17th to fire a 65 and hack out a one-stroke victory in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mental factors for Olympic gold
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 July 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Tokyo Olympics are finally – and literally – around the corner.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Superal foils Avaricio, claims ICTSI Sherwood crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Superal foils Avaricio, claims ICTSI Sherwood crown


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Princess Superal needed to thwart Chanelle Avaricio’s spirited challenge with a clutch birdie on the 17th to fire a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Strange atmosphere': Disappointed athletes brace for crowd-free Tokyo Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Strange atmosphere': Disappointed athletes brace for crowd-free Tokyo Games


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Athletes set to compete at the Tokyo Games are struggling to hide their disappointment at spectators being banned.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 United City stuns Beijing for first AFC Champions League win by Pinoy club
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
United City stuns Beijing for first AFC Champions League win by Pinoy club


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The win, which they claimed after going down 0-2 in the opening half of the fixture, marked the first victory by a Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with