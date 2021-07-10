Cargo Movers skip Laoag tiff

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League’s inaugural season as a professional league will push through as scheduled next week at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena in Laoag with only 10 teams after F2 Logistics begged off yesterday due to player injuries.

“It is very difficult for management upon consultation with our coaching team to decide and announce that the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers will not be able to participate in this coming PVL Conference but will definitely join the next one,” said the team in a statement posted on its official Twitter account.

“We are saddened by the withdrawal of F2 Logistics from our first Open Conference,” PVL president Ricky Palou told The STAR. “But we will most certainly welcome them for our next conference.”

F2 did not specifically mention the injured players but there were reports that Kim Fajardo, Kianna Dy and Ara Galang are the players who are hurting.

“Since it has been more than a year of no actual training, old injuries and even new ones have surfaced. These injuries are not to be taken lightly and should we push through, these injuries might progress further and could possibly cost the athletic career of some. Our athletes need a little more time to recover,” it said.

It also did not help that their top player, Fil-Am Kalei Mau, has yet to return from her stint as an import in the Puerto Rico league.

Creamline, PLDT, Cignal, Bali Pure, Petro Gazz, Perlas Spikers, Army, Choco Mucho, Sta. Lucia Realty and Chery Tiggo are the 10 teams seeing action.