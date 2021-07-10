Who will stay for closing rites?

MANILA, Philippines — The cast of the Philippine delegation participating in the opening parade of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23 is set but POC president Rep. Bambol Tolentino said yesterday it’s still not sure who will join the closing ceremonies at the Olympic Stadium on Aug. 8 as no advice has yet been received on protocols from the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (TOCOG).

Tolentino said only two athletes, one male and one female, and up to six officials are allowed for the opening parade by TOCOG. Pole vaulter EJ Obiena will carry the flag while judoka Kiyomi Watanabe will hold the placard identifying the Philippines. Tolentino said it’s possible they may alternate and pointed out that all 19 athletes in the Philippine contingent were candidates for the parade but the selection came down to determining availability based on travel and competition schedules. Obiena will fly in from Italy about noon on July 23 and his event starts July 31. Watanabe, who is based in Japan, begins and ends her event on July 27. The six officials in the parade are chef de mission Nonong Araneta, judo’s Dave Carter, swimming’s Lani Velasco, gymnastics’ Cynthia Carrion, skateboarding coach Dani Bautista and boxing coach Boy Velasco.

Araneta said athletes are required to leave Tokyo and return home within two days from ending their competitions. If the rule is strictly followed, only five Philippine athletes will still be in Tokyo for the closing rites assuming they make the finals in their events. Of the five, three are from the boxing team – middleweight Eumir Marcial, flyweight Carlo Paalam and women’s flyweight Irish Magno. The finals in their divisions will be on Aug. 7. The two others who may be around for the closing program are women’s golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan as the last day of their event is on Aug. 7.

Araneta, however, said athletes may ask for an extension of their stay “if there is difficulty in confirming return flights.” The closing ceremony will feature the parade of athletes, speeches, hoisting of flags, a show to highlight the culture of Japan and the next host nation France and the handover of the Olympic flag by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to IOC president Thomas Bach and to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The first Filipino athlete to see action is rower Cris Nievarez who will compete in men’s single skulls on July 23. The first Filipino athlete to witness the end of an event is taekwondo’s Kurt Barbosa who will battle in the 58 kilogram class. The round of 16, quarterfinals, repechages, semifinals, final and victory celebration in Barbosa’s division will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:40 p.m. on July 24. Two other early finishers are weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and skateboarder Margie Didal who will perform on July 26.