Sorry exit for Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala bowed out of Wimbledon after suffering second-round defeats in the girls’ singles and doubles events.

The Filipina ace absorbed a shocking 6-3, 4-6, 5-7 loss to Spain’s Ane Mintegi Del Olmo, then her partnership with Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho also took the exit after a 4-6, 6-4, 9-11 defeat to Switzerland’s Chelsea Fontenel and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States.