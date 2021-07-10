








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Superal foils Avaricio, rules

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 10, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Princess Superal overwhelmed Harmie Constantino and Chihiro Ikeda with a birdie-binge at the front then thwarted Chanelle Avaricio with a clutch birdie on the 17th to fire a 65 and hack out a one-stroke victory in the ICTSI Sherwood Ladies Challenge in Trece Martires, Cavite yesterday.



Avaricio took up the challenger’s role after Constantino and Ikeda failed to match Superal’s blistering frontside 32 which she did with a brilliant five-birdie, one-bogey start. Playing in a flight ahead, she then forced a tie with Superal at seven-under 209 total after capping a career-best 65 with three straight birdies from No. 15.



But Superal displayed grace under pressure, canning in a lead-grabbing birdie from 15 feet on No. 17 before preserving the lead and securing the victory.



She totalled 208 that included a 74 and a 69 and pocketed the top purse of P112,000 for her second win in four events. She ruled the first of two bubble tournaments at Riviera late last year, finished second in the next then placed behind Constantino at Eagle Ridge last March.



Meanwhile, Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina shared 65th spot with a big group after firing identical even par 71s at the start of the Marathon LPGA Classic yesterday in Sylvania, Ohio paced by Japanese Nasa Hataoka with a mind-boggling 10-under 61.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PRINCESS SUPERAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miguel Cotto visits Pacquiao at Wild Card
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miguel Cotto visits Pacquiao at Wild Card


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
His former foe Miguel Cotto stopped by to exchange pleasantries with the Filipino pug.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sources: PBA gets IATF go signal for July 16 launch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sources: PBA gets IATF go signal for July 16 launch


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The PBA has finally obtained approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to hold the opening of its 46th season on July...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 One team less for PVL's pro debut as F2 Logistics withdraws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
One team less for PVL's pro debut as F2 Logistics withdraws


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Premier Volleyball League’s first season as a pro would push through as scheduled next week at the Ilocos Norte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala crashes out of Wimbledon Girls' Singles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala crashes out of Wimbledon Girls' Singles


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Filipino wunderkind couldn't get the job done despite taking the opening set, 6-3, and thus continues her search for her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns hold off Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns hold off Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Suns took Game Two against the Milwaukee Bucks, 118-108, at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona on Thursday (Friday, Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA ending hiatus with Season 46 kickoff Friday at Ynares-Pasig
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA ending hiatus with Season 46 kickoff Friday at Ynares-Pasig


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Game on.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phoenix rising still
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phoenix rising still


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Devin Booker scored 31 points and Chris Paul added 23 on Thursday to spark Phoenix over Milwaukee 118-108 and give the Suns...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cargo Movers skip Laoag tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cargo Movers skip Laoag tiff


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Premier Volleyball League’s inaugural season as a professional league will push through as scheduled next week at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Who will stay for closing rites?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Who will stay for closing rites?


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The cast of the Philippine delegation participating in the opening parade of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23 is set but POC...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sorry exit for Eala
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sorry exit for Eala


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala bowed out of Wimbledon after suffering second-round defeats in the girls’ singles and doubles events.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with