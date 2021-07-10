Superal foils Avaricio, rules

Princess Superal overwhelmed Harmie Constantino and Chihiro Ikeda with a birdie-binge at the front then thwarted Chanelle Avaricio with a clutch birdie on the 17th to fire a 65 and hack out a one-stroke victory in the ICTSI Sherwood Ladies Challenge in Trece Martires, Cavite yesterday.

Avaricio took up the challenger’s role after Constantino and Ikeda failed to match Superal’s blistering frontside 32 which she did with a brilliant five-birdie, one-bogey start. Playing in a flight ahead, she then forced a tie with Superal at seven-under 209 total after capping a career-best 65 with three straight birdies from No. 15.

But Superal displayed grace under pressure, canning in a lead-grabbing birdie from 15 feet on No. 17 before preserving the lead and securing the victory.

She totalled 208 that included a 74 and a 69 and pocketed the top purse of P112,000 for her second win in four events. She ruled the first of two bubble tournaments at Riviera late last year, finished second in the next then placed behind Constantino at Eagle Ridge last March.

Meanwhile, Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina shared 65th spot with a big group after firing identical even par 71s at the start of the Marathon LPGA Classic yesterday in Sylvania, Ohio paced by Japanese Nasa Hataoka with a mind-boggling 10-under 61.