








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
United City stuns Beijing for first AFC Champions League win by Pinoy club
Mark Hartmann scored a brace to lead United City FC's comeback over Beijing Guoan on Thursday, July 8
AFC

                     

                        

                           
United City stuns Beijing for first AFC Champions League win by Pinoy club

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 3:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – United City FC made history on Thursday after mounting a stunning comeback over Chinese champs Beijing Guoan in the AFC Champions League Group Stage, 3-2, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



The win, which they claimed after going down 0-2 in the opening half of the fixture, marked the first victory by a Philippine club in the elite regional competition.



United City looked poised for another beating when Jiang Wenhao and Leng Jixuan put the Chinese side up 2-0 in just the first four minutes of the game.



But the Philippines Football League champions were not deterred as they kept their foot on the gas pedal.



Mark Hartmann was the first to find the back of the net in the 59th minute to put United City on the board.



Newly naturalized Filipino Bienvenido Maranon equalized just 10 minutes later for his first goal as a Filipino citizen.



Hartmann then completed the comeback with a goal in the 80th minute.



The win by the Filipinos avenged a draw against the Beijing side in their first meeting in the Champions League.



United City remains in third place in Group I, though, with their four points after suffering two losses against Kawasaki Frontale and another against Daegu FC of Korea.



UCFC close their first-ever AFC Champions League campaign against Daegu FC on Sunday.



Fellow Filipino club Kaya FC Iloilo has yet to tally a win of their own and also play their final game of the Champions League on Sunday against Viettel FC.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
                                                      FOOTBALL
                                                      PFL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, Indonesia's Nugroho end Wimbledon doubles campaign
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, Indonesia's Nugroho end Wimbledon doubles campaign


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eala and Nugroho, who both lost their Girls' Singles matches earlier Thursday, fell against Krueger and Fontenel in three...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o explains move to Japan B. League with brother Javi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Juan Gomez de Liaño explains move to Japan B. League with brother Javi


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Juan is heading to play for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z in Division II while his older brother Javi signed with the Ibaraki Robots,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MVPSF raises gold pot to P20 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVPSF raises gold pot to P20 million


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe will be the country’s flag bearers in the Tokyo Olympics where Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mitra backs PBA launch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mitra backs PBA launch


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
GAB chairman Baham Mitra said yesterday he fully supports the PBA’s proposal to start the 46th season and is now awaiting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Attacking Booker lifts Suns within two wins of NBA title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Attacking Booker lifts Suns within two wins of NBA title


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the stamina to outlast rivals and the determination to keep attacking, Phoenix guard Devin Booker has sparked the Suns...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Superal foils Avaricio, claims ICTSI Sherwood crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Superal foils Avaricio, claims ICTSI Sherwood crown


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Princess Superal needed to thwart Chanelle Avaricio’s spirited challenge with a clutch birdie on the 17th to fire a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Strange atmosphere': Disappointed athletes brace for crowd-free Tokyo Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Strange atmosphere': Disappointed athletes brace for crowd-free Tokyo Games


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Athletes set to compete at the Tokyo Games are struggling to hide their disappointment at spectators being banned.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 One team less for PVL's pro debut as F2 Logistics withdraws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
One team less for PVL's pro debut as F2 Logistics withdraws


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Premier Volleyball League’s first season as a pro would push through as scheduled next week at the Ilocos Norte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Resignation, anger as Japan digests Tokyo Olympic fan ban
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Resignation, anger as Japan digests Tokyo Olympic fan ban


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Olympic fans in Japan reacted with weary resignation to a ban on Tokyo Games spectators on Friday, as newspaper editorials...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LeBron James, Space Jam Tune Squad latest star in McDonald's Happy Meal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LeBron James, Space Jam Tune Squad latest star in McDonald's Happy Meal


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The must-have toys feature characters like Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Road Runner, Yosemite Sam, Wile...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with