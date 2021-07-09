








































































 




   

   









LeBron James, Space Jam Tune Squad latest star in McDonald's Happy Meal
12 collectibles featuring the cast of Space Jam: A New Legacy is now available at Mcdonald's Philippines
LeBron James, Space Jam Tune Squad latest star in McDonald's Happy Meal

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 1:19pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — What's up doc? LeBron James and the iconic Space Jam Tunes squad are making their way to a McDonald's near you.



In anticipation for the release of the much-awaited sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy, McDonald's Philippines is making 12 collectibles available to Space Jam fans across the country through its Happy Meal.



The must-have toys feature characters like Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Road Runner, Yosemite Sam, Wile E. Coyote, Taz, Elber Fudd, Marvin the Martian, and the cartoon version of protagonist LeBron James.






Space Jam: A New Legacy comes out in theaters and HBO's streaming platforms on July 16, 25 years after the original starring Michael Jordan was released.



This time, with James as the main character, the Looney Tunes must team up against the "Goon Squad" in order to save James' on screen son from the artificial intelligence antagonist played by Don Cheadle.



Fans of James and the Looney Tunes franchise can grab hold of the toys by ordering the Happy Meal via McDeliver, McDo Drive Thru, Takeout and Dine in.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

