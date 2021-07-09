LeBron James, Space Jam Tune Squad latest star in McDonald's Happy Meal

MANILA, Philippines — What's up doc? LeBron James and the iconic Space Jam Tunes squad are making their way to a McDonald's near you.

In anticipation for the release of the much-awaited sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy, McDonald's Philippines is making 12 collectibles available to Space Jam fans across the country through its Happy Meal.

The must-have toys feature characters like Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Road Runner, Yosemite Sam, Wile E. Coyote, Taz, Elber Fudd, Marvin the Martian, and the cartoon version of protagonist LeBron James.

Slam, jam, and get looney with LeBron James and the Tune Squad! Get a Space Jam: A New Legacy toy in every McDonald’s Happy Meal starting at 90 Pesos. #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/4FILHzPWZQ — McDo Philippines (@McDo_PH) July 9, 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy comes out in theaters and HBO's streaming platforms on July 16, 25 years after the original starring Michael Jordan was released.

This time, with James as the main character, the Looney Tunes must team up against the "Goon Squad" in order to save James' on screen son from the artificial intelligence antagonist played by Don Cheadle.

Fans of James and the Looney Tunes franchise can grab hold of the toys by ordering the Happy Meal via McDeliver, McDo Drive Thru, Takeout and Dine in.