Gilas young guns Belangel, Abarrientos honored by Alapag, Tenorio comparisons
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 12:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas cadets have earned a lot of respect following impressive runs at the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.



Among those who garnered attention more than others were guards SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos.



Belangel became the hero for Gilas against the Koreans in the Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark, while Abarrientos showed flashes of brilliance like his uncle Johnny multiple times in the tournament.



It came as no surprise then that the young pair already drew comparisons to Gilas legends like Jimmy Alapag and LA Tenorio.



Belangel and Abarrientos shared their thoughts on the juxtaposition on Tiebreaker Vods' 2OT.



"Idol namin [sila] growing up pa lang eh. Back then nasa province pa lang kami, pinapanood na talaga namin [sila]," the Ateneo Blue Eagles stalwart said.



"Knowing ngayon na kinucompare kami, it's a great privilege and honor for us," he added.



For Abarrientos, it packs a special kind of punch especially considering that he had been around Alapag and Tenorio in his childhood as his uncle's opponents in the PBA.



"Bata pa lang ako sinasama ako ng lolo't lola ko kapag may game si Tito [Johnny] sa PBA, so syempre nakakalaban niya sila Coach Jimmy, sila Kuya LA," said Abarrientos.



"Nung time na yun may dala pa akong candy, nung time na yun kumakain ako, sobrang dugyot. Tapos ngayon, sobrang special nung araw na ito kasi kinucompare kami sa dating napapanood ko lang," he added.



Alapag and Tenorio both had long careers with Gilas Pilipinas, and with the way Belangel and Abarrientos have started out their journey with the Philippine jersey on, it wouldn't be that farfetched to expect the same kind of longevity and impact from the new generation.



Belangel and Abarrientos, as well as the rest of the Gilas pool, will likely be back in preparation for the FIBA Asia Cup slated August in Indonesia in the coming weeks.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

