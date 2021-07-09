








































































 




   

   









Sources: PBA gets IATF go signal for July 16 launch
LA Tenorio in action for Ginebra against Magnolia in this file photo.
Sources: PBA gets IATF go signal for July 16 launch

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 10:33am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has finally obtained approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to hold the opening of its 46th season on July 16, sources told Philstar.com on Friday.



Sources said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is set to hold a press conference Thursday to announce the news.





Games and Amusement Board chairman Abraham Mitra later confirmed the development, saying PBA games will be held in a closed-circuit setting at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



The IATF earlier allowed the PBA to conduct 5x5 scrimmages in NCR Plus under bubble conditions in GCQ with “some” restrictions. Marcial submitted his proposal to start the season before the Technical Working Group (TWG) made up of some 40 government agencies in a meeting Wednesday afternoon.



The TWG then submitted its recommendation to IATF. 



Marcial’s report to the TWG included the PBA’s successful experience in the Clark bubble, which became the blueprint for the recent FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window.



The PBA 46th season will reportedly be for two conferences ending in January next year. – With a previous report from Joaquin Henson


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

