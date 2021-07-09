








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
San Juan Predators go for kill in Wesley So Cup

                     

                        

                           
San Juan Predators go for kill in Wesley So Cup

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 10:02am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Now that it is within grasp, the San Juan Predators are looking to wrap up the elimination round of the Wesley So Cup by bagging the best record in the tournament, including the previous All-Filipino Cup. 



The goal, of course, is the championship. But that is three matches in the elimination round and hopefully, four more playdates en route to the title. 



For now, it’s one game at a time. Doubleheaders included. 



“The title is always at the top of our minds,” admitted San Juan team owner Michael Chua. “But the set expectations of the team is to end up in the top three of the conference. We missed that in the All-Filipino Cup. In the meantime, we’re just focused on securing the top position in the north by the end of the eliminations.”



The Predators are a robust 29-2, including a whopping 463 won points from all matches. 



Three teams were tied with a 30-4 record in the All-Filipino Cup — the Iloilo Kisela Knights, San Juan and eventual champions Laguna Heroes, who tallied 509 won points. 



The Predators finished second to Laguna last conference and lost in the semifinals to the Heroes, and to the Kisela Knights in the battle for third place. 



That is enough motivation for a stronger showing this time around.



“Several players made sacrifices (in this Wesley So Cup), bared Chua. “Because of Grandmaster Viktor Moskalenko in the lineup — and he can play either top-rated or the senior board — three players had no qualms about vacating their boards even if it meant affecting their personal statistics. These are GM Oliver Barbosa, Arden Reyes and IM Ricky de Guzman.”



Aligning Barbosa to the homegrown board (in the way Laguna has GM John Paul Gomez in a similar board) has given San Juan flexibility. 



“During the All-Filipino Cup, we realized that our being rigid in board assignments allowed opponents to research us ahead of games. Our being flexible has helped us this time.”



Moskalenko, the team’s Spanish import, has been a big boost to the team with Chua noting his engaging teammates in banter and encouragement. 



The Spaniard is one of three foreign players in the Top 25 player rankings of the Wesley So Cup, including Isabela’s Vietnamese WGM Mai Hung Nguyen (sixth) and Antipolo’s Indonesian IM Ronny Gunawan (13th).



Moskalenko is ranked 17th with a 40-6-10 record.



“Our leads are still Hubert and Oliver,” emphasized Chua, who also in the same breath pointed out to WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, who has stepped up her game.



Chua cited a couple of incidents that illustrate San Juan’s unity and team spirit. 



“During our game against Camarines last June 9, all we needed was a draw on the last board playing (Moskalenko versus GM Mark Paragua). Viktor was winning and slightly ahead on time but Mark went on a time attack. Viktor could not click fast enough to keep the advantage. We ended up losing that game and Viktor apologized to the team afterwards. But in the group chat, everyone was deliberately trying to be light and easy. Everyone managed to joke that ‘senior’ Viktor could not click fast enough.”



The second is when Moskalenko said during a team meeting, “My opponent used the Budapest Gambit line from my own book (Moskalenko won).”



The Spaniard ended it with a “jeje,” which drew laughter from his teammates.



With the playoffs approaching, the San Juan Predators hope they can — well, not have the last laugh — smile at the end of it all should they reach the goal they set out for themselves.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o explains move to Japan B. League with brother Javi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Juan Gomez de Liaño explains move to Japan B. League with brother Javi


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Juan is heading to play for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z in Division II while his older brother Javi signed with the Ibaraki Robots,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miguel Cotto visits Pacquiao at Wild Card
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miguel Cotto visits Pacquiao at Wild Card


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
His former foe Miguel Cotto stopped by to exchange pleasantries with the Filipino pug.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bucks mull multiple looks for Paul
                              


                              

                                 July 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks worked on defensive adjustments Wednesday to try and contain Phoenix Suns sharpshooter Chris Paul and pull themselves level in the NBA Finals.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Noynay ripe for world title shot
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
WBO No. 7 superfeatherweight Joe Noynay knew he faced tough odds in battling unbeaten Australian rising star Liam Wilson in a 10-rounder at Newcastle, New South Wales, last Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, Indonesia's Nugroho end Wimbledon doubles campaign
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, Indonesia's Nugroho end Wimbledon doubles campaign


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Eala and Nugroho, who both lost their Girls' Singles matches earlier Thursday, fell against Krueger and Fontenel in three...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Sources: PBA gets IATF go signal for July 16 launch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sources: PBA gets IATF go signal for July 16 launch


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The PBA has finally obtained approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to hold the opening of its 46th season on July...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotheby's targets $1M for rare Nike Olympic shoe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotheby's targets $1M for rare Nike Olympic shoe


                              

                                 26 minutes ago                              


                                                            
On the same day the Olympics opens this month, Sotheby's will put on sale running shoes made by Nike's co-founder for 1960s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa final for 1st title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa final for 1st title


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar will line up opposite each other in Saturday's Copa America final looking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MVPSF raises gold pot to P20 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVPSF raises gold pot to P20 million


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe will be the country’s flag bearers in the Tokyo Olympics where Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mitra backs PBA launch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mitra backs PBA launch


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
GAB chairman Baham Mitra said yesterday he fully supports the PBA’s proposal to start the 46th season and is now awaiting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with