Miguel Cotto visits Pacquiao at Wild Card
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 9:23am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao had a special visitor during his training at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, Los Angeles on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).



His former foe Miguel Cotto stopped by to exchange pleasantries with the Filipino pug.



Pacquiao himself shared a video of the encounter on his Instagram. Pacquiao and Cotto greeted each other with a handshake and a hug.










"Great to see my good friend [Miguel Cotto]," wrote Pacquiao.



The Puerto Rican returned the kind words on the comments section of Pacquiao's post.



"Likewise my friend. All the best," Cotto said.



Pacquiao and Cotto locked horns in November 2009 where the Filipino dethroned his opponent for the WBO welterweight title.



Pacquiao, then 31, won the fight via technical knockout in the 12th round.

It would be Cotto's final fight in the welterweight division. He then competed in the light middleweight and middleweight divisions before retiring in 2017.



Pacquiao is currently deep in his preparation for his bout against Errol Spence Jr. on August 21 (August 22, Manila time).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

