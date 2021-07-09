MVPSF raises gold pot to P20 million

Obiena, Watanabe named flag bearers; SEAG postponed

MANILA, Philippines — Pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe will be the country’s flag bearers in the Tokyo Olympics where Philippine bets get cracks at rich cash incentives for medal finishes, including P20 million for gold.

Obiena and Watanabe will carry the national colors during the opening rites on July 23, ushering in an expected grand sporting spectacle even with the Games to be under a state of emergency in the Japanese capital.

“All 19 athletes competing in Tokyo are deserving to be flag bearers but we decided based on their schedule,” said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino during yesterday’s online presser.

Rower Chris Nievarez, gymnast Caloy Yulo and weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz plunge into action early while lady golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan will be among the last for the determined bunch that will be in chase of the elusive first gold medal for the country.

The Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation (MVPSF) has sweetened the pot in announcing additional cash incentives worth P10 million for a gold, P5M for a silver and P2M for a bronze in the Games slated July 23 to Aug. 8.

The sad news was the postponement of the 31st Southeast Asian Games originally slated in November in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The additional bonus now means a gold is worth P20M, a silver P10M and a bronze P4M, with the other half coming from the government’s Expanded Athletes Incentives Act.

Tolentino also promised a house and lot for the Olympic gold medalist.

“Yes, similar to government. This was decided (yesterday) after our MVPSF board meeting,” PLDT chief operating officer (CEO) and MVPSF president Al Panlilio told The STAR.

“This is the tournament of tournaments. We want to showcase what Filipino talent can do. We want to show the world that we can compete, said MVPSF chairman Manny V. Pangilinan.

“When MVPSF was formed in 2011, the objective was to win our country’s first Olympic gold, and we have a really good chance to win medals in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics,” Pangilinan added.

Obiena, who trains in Formia, Italy, and Watanabe, who is based in Japan, should be available for the inaugurals since their events are set Aug. 2 and July 27, respectively.

Yulo, boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, Diaz and fellow lifter Elreen Ando, Nievares, jin Kurt Barbosa, skateboarder Margie Didal, shooter Jayson Valdez, sprinter Kristina Knott, male golfer Juvic Pagunsan and swimmers Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule arrive on different dates.

Organizers have limited participating countries to a maximum of eight delegate members during the parade.

As these developed, Tolentino said host Vietnam has 10 days to decide on when it will reset the SEA Games.

Tolentino mentioned the first quarter of next year as the tentative schedule.