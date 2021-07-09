Roaring start for Eala, pal

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina Alex Eala and Indonesian partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho announced a roaring arrival in the Wimbledon girls’ doubles tilt, obliterating their first-round counterparts with a perfect 6-0, 6-0 win late Wednesday.

The third-seeded Southeast Asian duo needed only 33 minutes to finish off Japan’s Erika Matsuda and Valencia Xu of the United States following their match postponement the other day due to heavy rain.

The world juniors No. 3 Eala and No. 21 Nugroho were to play Swiss Chelsea Fontenel and American Ashlyn Krueger last night for a spot in the quarterfinals. The 16-year-old Eala was also to play Spain’s Ane Mintegi Del Olmo in the second round of the girls’ singles.