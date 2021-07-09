Constantino blazes ahead with 2-under 36-hole aggregate

MANILA, Philippines — Harmie Constantino rammed in an eagle on No. 15 to spike a four-under 68 and seize a one-stroke lead over Princess Superal and Chihiro Ikeda after 36 holes of the ICTSI Sherwood Ladies Challenge at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite yesterday.

Constantino, who matched Superal’s fiery start of three birdies in the first nine holes, missed gaining a two-shot cushion heading to the final round as she holed out with a missed green bogey for a 33-35 round and a 142 aggregate.

Superal and erstwhile leader Ikeda were at 143 after a 69 and 73, respectively.

Chanelle Avaricio likewise kept her breakthrough bid in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour going, rallying from a two-bogey card with back-to-back birdies from No. 15 to save a second straight 72 for a 144.

Gretchen Villacencio toted a 147 after a 75.