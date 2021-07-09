








































































 




   

   









PhilCycling road eliminator on tomorrow

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 9, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The road to Thailand and Hanoi starts at the Clark Freeport Zone tomorrow with the PhilCycling National Trials for Road where the country’s elite riders jostle for slots on the national team to two important regional competitions set later this year.



The women’s 17.1-km individual time trial (ITT) will usher in the two-day trials at 8:30 a.m., followed by the men’s 24.6-km ITT. The men’s and women’s criterium will follow at midday at the Clark Parade Grounds.



Bases Conversion Development Authority president and CEO Vince Dizon and Clark Development Corp. president and CEO PBGen. Manuel Gaerlan (ret.) join PhilCycling and Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino in the ceremonial flag off, along with BCDA senior vice president Arrey Perez.



“Clark will not only be the epicenter of cycling, but of the entire Philippine sports this weekend as we conduct the trials amid strict health and safety protocols,” Tolentino said.



The road races on an out-and-back course of the trials presented by Standard Insurance, Smart, MVP Sports Foundation, BCDA and CDC are scheduled Sunday.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

