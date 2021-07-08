Vietnam SEA Games postponed to 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The 31st Southeast Asian Games originally set this year in Hanoi, Vietnam has been postponed, the SEA Games Federation announced Thursday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biennial sports meet — which is supposed to take place from November 21 to December 2 this year — will be rescheduled to next year.

Malaysia' Olympic council posted the announcement in its Twitter account.

31st SEA Games 2021 postponed to year 2022 pic.twitter.com/dJLUxElQI6 — NOC Malaysia (@ocm_mom) July 8, 2021

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino also confirmed the postponement Thursday.

POC president Bambol Tolentino confirmed this, saying the SEAG Federation has unanimously decided to reset it. @PhilippineStar — Joey Villar (@JoeySVillar) July 8, 2021

The new date for the sports meet is yet to be determined.