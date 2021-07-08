








































































 




   

   









Suns pressed to work harder after losing Saric to injury, says Booker
Devin Booker (L) says it will take work from the whole of the Phoenix Suns team to make up for the loss of big man Dario Saric who tore his ACL in Game One of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2021 - 1:37pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Making up for the loss of Dario Saric will be a job for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.



This was what Devin Booker told media during practice on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) ahead of Game Two.





Saric, a key role player for the Suns in his position as a big man, suffered an ACL injury in Game One, effectively ending his playoff run with Phoenix where he appeared in 14 of their 17 games in the postseason.



"As far as the court goes, obviously we're going to be missing his presence and the things he does out there," said Booker of the Croatian big man.



"But everybody is going to have to give a little bit more," he added.



Saric had limited but efficient minutes for the Suns in the postseason, averaging a decent 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in just 10 minutes of action a game.



While to the naked eye, Saric will not be as big off a loss for Phoenix, health goes a long way in a playoff season marred by injuries left and right.



As for helping their teammate recover from the harsh injury, Booker says the Suns will all be behind him.



"Dario is our guy. He's our energy in the locker room that you guys don't get to see, but we love him and we are here with him," said Booker.



"We're going to reach out to him, we're going to make sure he's mentally right and that he's in the right spirit and we're on the road to recovery," the All-Star guard added.



Booker and the Suns return to action against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) for Game Two in Arizona, where they will seek to be within two wins from their first NBA title in franchise history.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

